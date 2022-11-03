Christian(Buddy) & Ryan(Michael) Peitsch.jpeg

Father-son duo Christian and Ryan Peitsch will tackle the roles of Buddy and Michael. (Submitted photo)

 Camille Branham

Opening on Dec. 2, , playing through Dec. 11, 2022 at the Chanhassen High School Performing Arts Center, will be holiday classic “Elf,” directed by Anna Olson.

Based on the 2003 movie “Elf,” this modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. Composed by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, and book adapted by Bob Martin & Thomas Meehan, we follow the story of Buddy, a young orphan, who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole.

