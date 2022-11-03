Opening on Dec. 2, , playing through Dec. 11, 2022 at the Chanhassen High School Performing Arts Center, will be holiday classic “Elf,” directed by Anna Olson.
Based on the 2003 movie “Elf,” this modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. Composed by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, and book adapted by Bob Martin & Thomas Meehan, we follow the story of Buddy, a young orphan, who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole.
The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.
Chaska Valley Family Theatre has provided opportunities for families to experience theater together — both on and off the stage — over the past 25 years. Elf is no different, from their artistic team, to onstage, and backstage- we’ve many family bringing in the holiday cheer together:
Music directing team: husband and wife Sean & Casey Barker live in Chaska and both work in Carver County as well.
Leads, Buddy the Elf and Michael- will be performed by father and son, Christian & Ryan Peitsch. Waconia residents, the father and son have performed in multiple CVFT shows, but this is the first time both are in the spotlight!
Buddy’s dad Walter is played by Carver native, Chet Gunhus, whose daughter Charlotte will also be onstage as part of the kids ensemble.
Residents of Chanhassen, the Muhs family is very involved with multiple aspects of the production. Dad, Tom, plays the role of the Manager; the production’s Choreographer is daughter Naomi; and mom Mary is active in helping out with running auditions/concessions/ushering/plus much more!
Chanhassen High School grad, James Anenson, along with his wife Hannah, are playing Elf’s Head Elfs.
