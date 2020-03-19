Pastor Terry Morehouse came to Waconia from a large Lutheran church in Kenosha, Wis. So, when only eight individuals showed up at his first Christmas Eve worship at infant Faith Lutheran – that included his wife and two young daughters at the time – it might have been the most disappointing service of his young ministerial life.
Fast forward 50 years to last Christmas Eve, which included four services with 1,500 people in attendance. Church membership today stands at more than 2,700.
Faith Lutheran marks its 50th anniversary this year. Rev. Morehouse led Faith in its first decade and will return later this summer to lead a special 50th anniversary worship service (See summary of events).
The Faith journey has been marked by steady growth and worship at three different locations over the years.
Morehouse was called in late 1969 to assist start-up parishes in Waconia and nearby Lyndale, Minn. Faith was not officially organized at the time. The church had its beginnings in early 1968 when four parents of confirmation age children began visiting over morning coffee at the Waco Café. As a result of their conversations, a steering committee was formed, and, with the help of area pastors, arrangements were made for a new worship community.
The first service was held on June 16, 1968, at the high school, what is now Bayview Elementary. By September of that year, the budding congregation identified the need for a new space for their regular use and rented the Izaak Walton League clubhouse on Lake Waconia.
That worship space featured a moose head behind the altar, a large sailfish above the fireplace, and a fully stocked bar in the back of the building.
“If the pastor’s sermon was dull, you could look at the moose or the ducks outside on the lake,” Morehouse said. He didn’t mention anything about the bar.
The shoreline location provided charm, but also a challenge. The ground in spring turned soggy – “almost like quick sand,” Morehouse recalls – so church-goers’ vehicles would sometimes get stuck in the muck.
“It was a good excuse not to come to church,” Morehouse jokes.
Fortunately, one church member owned what was the Holiday gas station and would station his tow truck nearby to extract the cars of faithful parishioners who got bogged down.
Meanwhile, summer services attracted a boating crowd, and attentive ushers made sure to capture their offerings by reaching out to them with a fishing net, Morehouse remembers.
Before Faith had a formal church, Morehouse would run the church office out of his home, also holding meetings there while then three of his own young daughters scampered about.
“They couldn’t understand why I sometimes had to close the door,” the pastor said.
What started as just a few families continued to grow. On Aug. 2, 1970, members signed a charter—80 signatures in all—and became a recognized congregation of the Lutheran Church in America. The congregation was officially named Waconia Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church. The name Faith was chosen because that’s all charter members had to go on. That same year, the congregation purchased the Izaak Walton building.
As the congregation grew and required more space for worship and activities, plans were made for a new building. The parish chose and purchased 2.3 acres at the church’s current location at 800 County Road 10, now Waconia Parkway North, for $23,400. Ground was broken in 1976 and the first worship service in Faith’s new home was June 12, 1977.
The moose head came along when the congregation moved.
Rev. Morehouse went on to other callings in 1979, including a member of the pastoral staff at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Minneapolis and service to Gustavus Adolphus College and Church through its Association of Congregations Board of Directors and the Gustavus Board of Trustees.
Meanwhile, Faith Lutheran went on to grow and build two new sanctuaries over the years and complete a major renovation in 2013.
What began as an initial disappointment turned into a rewarding ministry, Morehouse said. He and his wife Joan still live here, and Morehouse says he looks forward to taking the pulpit again Aug. 2 at Faith Lutheran for the 50th anniversary worship service.
50th anniversary schedule
Faith is planning a series of events to mark its 50th anniversary year, starting with a book study and visiting author event April 19.
Music has been an important part of Faith’s ministry, so a special music celebration is planned for the May 3 worship service followed by a concert appearance by pianist Lorie Line on June 28.
A special brunch is scheduled July 12 and Pastor Terry Morehouse returns to lead a 50th anniversary worship service Aug. 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.