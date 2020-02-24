The Carver County Fair is still almost six months away, but the deadline for applications to the Junior Fair Board is less than two weeks from now, Feb. 29.
The Junior Fair Board is a new creation of the Carver County Agricultural Society, the organizers and governing body for the county fair.
A junior version of the fair board is being established this year to give young people the chance to build leadership skills, get involved in the community and provide input on what they would like to see at the fair – even come up with promotional ideas. The board will consist of 5-7 young people in grades 9-12 who reside in Carver County.
The intent is to help the fair run smoothly, encourage more youth participation and attract future fair-goers through young people’s networks and social media channels, says Scott Knight, a senior fair board director and junior advisor.
In fact, two of the responsibilities outlined in the Junior Fair Board application are: 1) Actively recruit youth to participate in fair activities; and 2) maintain social media accounts for the Carver County Fair under the guidance of senior advisors.
Other responsibilities include attending monthly meetings, running youth focused activities during the fair, organizing and hosting at least one event on behalf of the Carver County Fair outside of fair week, also participate in at least one volunteer activity in the community as a representative of the fair outside of the fair itself. Junior Fair Board members also will serve as assistants and ambassadors during the fair like their senior counterparts.
Youth activities, demonstrations and livestock showing have traditionally been a large component of the county fair, now more than 150 years old. While participation in youth programs like 4-H have remained fairly steady over the years, fair organizers are hoping a Junior Fair Board will help stimulate greater youth participation, establish a new generation of fair-goers and generate other ideas for activities to spur fair attendance.
And while there are still plenty of regular fair-goers, Knight notes that there is a significant segment of the population, particularly residents in eastern Carver County – places like Chanhassen, for example – who have “no clue” what the fair is about.
It’s kind of an urban-rural divide that the fair board hopes to bridge.
“I think involving youth in any decision-making process is great,” said Kris Vatter, Carver County 4-H youth development director. “If the goal is to reach out to youth and make the event inclusive of them and incorporate new ideas, it’s a win-win for us all.”
Youth don’t have to be in programs like 4-H or FFA to apply for Junior Fair Board position, yet will still be able to participate in the fair at those levels if they are, according to Lindsay Willems, another fair bord director and senior advisor to the junior version. At least a half dozen current senior fair board members continue to exhibit at the fair, say organizers.
Applicants also don’t have to be in organizations like National Honor Society or on academic honor rolls to apply, just have an interest in the fair and want to participate.
In addition to being able to get really involved in the county fair, Junior Fair Board members who complete two years of service will be able to apply for a scholarship.
Full Junior Fair Board information, including application, position summary, responsibilities and qualifications, is available on the county fair web site: carvercountyfair.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.