A new building constructed on the fairgrounds in Waconia earlier this year was slated to be unveiled at the Carver County Fair. That didn’t happen this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the Carver County Fair Board held its own ribbon cutting and tour last Wednesday for county officials.
The new 60- by 120-foot building replaces both the Sheriff’s building and the Chamber of Commerce building on the fairgrounds. Both buildings were in need of extensive repair and the consolidation of the two buildings will increase the footprint for both indoor and outdoor vendor booths during the fair and indoor storage space available during the off-season, according to Jim Klein, fair board president.
Additionally, the new building includes a meeting room which will be the command center for the Carver County Sheriff’s department during the fair. The building also will be available for rent for local community groups and events, and the fair board has been in discussions to bring other larger events to the fairgrounds.
