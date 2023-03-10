“Material Pulses: Seven Viewpoints,” an exhibition focused on the art of quilt-making, presents 17 works by seven fiber artists representing the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The exhibition runs April 6 – May 25 at the Carver County Historical Society located at 555 West First Street in Waconia.

Curated by internationally renowned artist and teacher Nancy Crow, “Material Pulses” contributes to the dialogue of contemporary textile arts.

Load comments