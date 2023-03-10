“Material Pulses: Seven Viewpoints,” an exhibition focused on the art of quilt-making, presents 17 works by seven fiber artists representing the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The exhibition runs April 6 – May 25 at the Carver County Historical Society located at 555 West First Street in Waconia.
Curated by internationally renowned artist and teacher Nancy Crow, “Material Pulses” contributes to the dialogue of contemporary textile arts.
“’Material Pulses’ is the culmination of my mission to bring back the majesty, strength, and energy of textile works, particularly large quilts,” Crow said.
The exhibition features quilts, mixed media, and installation work. Quilts of up to 101 inches high will be featured, for dramatic scale of an art form that is often relegated to its functional qualities. The artists investigate color, pattern, and size through traditional and experimental quilt-making applications. The curator balances a focus on shapes with oversized works, exploring excellence in machine quilting and surface design.
The exhibition’s artists bring their techniques and vision to realizing this celebration of contemporary textile arts. Among them, Elizabeth Brandt balances large geometric and organic shapes, while at the same time flirting with a demanding dark palette. Jayne Willoughby’s work on one side seems contemplative, while the other spouts riotous color systems. Mary Lou Alexander has been exploring shibori (a Japanese dyeing method) for decades, and utilized this technique to exemplify the beauty of mark making. Barb Wills printed her fabrics, both cotton and silk, with original woodcuts created from Shina wood, using cutting tools from Japan.
Curator Nancy Crow has taught quilt-making as an art form in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, England, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, and the United States. She is the cofounder of Quilt Surface Design and Quilt National. The exhibition is organized by ExhibitsUSA, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance.
Gallery hours will be Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission is free, but a $5 donation is suggested to help cover costs. Call 952-442-4234 or go to www.carvercountyhistoricalsociety.org for more information.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.