“We cannot lead others until we lead ourselves authentically.”
That’s the message Tim Schmidt had for business leaders March 24 at the March Waconia Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
An executive coach with his Waconia firm Drydock Consulting, Schmidt shared some of his observations, advice and resources in a discussion with business attendees.
He encouraged leaders to co-elevate their employees, noting that their influence goes beyond a paycheck. Also, to evaluate their own lives and do “intentional life planning” around what he calls the 7 Fs: Faith, family, finances, fitness, friends, fun and future. A low score or lack of emphasis in that circle of influences can put life out balance, he noted
A successful financial planner of 34 years, Schmidt said that background, his unique life experiences as the son of an international teacher and adventurer, and his own passion for life balance and adventure led him start Drydock Consulting. In that role, he works to inspire executives, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations to reflect, re-frame and reclaim their missions.
Dry dock, Schmidt explains, is when a ship is removed from busy ocean channels and brought to dry land so that the submerged portions of the hull can be cleaned or inspected. Barnacles and seaweed are removed, and rudder and hull damage are repaired. With the resistance to efficient and effective operation removed, the ship is able to re-emerge, stronger, healthier and better able to navigate through the waters.
“In order to restore their most effective state, ships must come to rest...to be still, Schmidt said. “We believe humans need the same process to rest, reflect, reimagine, reframe, recharge and re-emerge to live our best adventure…for good.”
Schmidt encouraged luncheon attendees to ask themselves what resistance (barnacles) “is getting in your way and which of the seven Fs will serve as an antidote to that resistance.” Also, to create a Venn diagram, or confluence of three questions: What does the world need, what do you love doing and what unique gifts are inside of you?
“Most people have two lives. The life they are living and the unlived life within them,” Schmidt said. “Get clear, get free and get going to flourish and live.”
In addition to being a consultant, Schmidt is author of a book titled What Really Works: Blending the 7 Fs for the Life You Imagine.
