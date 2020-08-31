Ha-Keem Abdel-Khaliq is a coach – a basketball coach and a career coach.
Now, the local human resources business executive has shared his coaching experience and expertise in a book called “You’re Worth It: Navigating Your Career in Corporate America.”
The book draws on the author’s 20 years’ experience in businesses like Target and Cargill to give readers an inside look at the corporate world and help them further their career development. In his role as corporate coach, Abdel-Khaliq breaks down the intricacies of how large corporations operate and offers a peek “behind the curtain” to reveal what motivates successful companies and people.
The book includes 10 “corporate truths” and 10 “worth it insights” in an easy-to-read 150 pages. An online version of the book came out in June this year, the print version in August.
Abdel-Khaliq started his own career as a corporate recruiter at Target before moving to Cargill, where he served as a recruiter and is now involved in HR business planning as associate vice president. He also is an accomplished speaker, having been invited to present workshops at corporate and professional events around the country.
Abdel-Khaliq, wife Erica and family lived in Waconia for several years before he was assigned to a two-year stint in Belgium in 2016. The family returned in 2018 and now live in Victoria, although their two children are attending Waconia schools.
Abdel-Khaliq also served as an assistant coach on the Waconia High School varsity basketball staff when the family lived here and again currently. He played basketball in college as a walk-on at Iowa State, where his team made it to the NCAA “sweet 16” three times.
While his book does include references to sports and business, it’s not a compilation of sports analogies
The author says he hadn’t planned to write a book until “people started to write down what I was saying” and saying to him “this is not the usual HR advice that you’re giving.”
“After researching and trying to understand what people found interesting and what felt different, the book kind of wrote itself,” Abdel-Khaliq said, although he notes it did take about a year to write, find an editor and self-publish.
Abdel-Khlaiq has already heard from readers that the book is readable and relatable, particularly for military personnel entering the corporate world, individuals making a career transition and students taking on a corporate business role for the first time.
In a book endorsement, Cargill associate Colleen May, president of Cargill Bioindustrials, called “You’re Worth It” the “decoder ring for seeing the real truths of corporate careers, while providing a guide for successful navigation.”
The book is available through Amazon, Apple Books and other digital platforms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.