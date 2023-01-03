Watertown-Mayer High School has named it’s ExCEL and Triple “A” award winners.
The ExCEL Award stands for Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership. This award is a recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, leaders in their schools, and who demonstrate a strong commitment to community service.
Each recipient will be recognized on 45TV during the broadcast of the 2023 winter tournaments. They also will participate in an on-court award ceremony during the Class AA championship game of the Girls Basketball State Tournament in March.
This year’s representatives for Watertown-Mayer are Lyndsey Penegor and Nathan Behrens.
The Triple ‘A’ Award (Academics, Arts and Athletics) honors high school seniors throughout the state who have a 3.0 or higher grade point average and who participate in League-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities. Triple ‘A’ Award recipients are selected through a multi-level process involving member schools of the League, the League’s administrative regions, and a special committee of educators, business leaders, and members from the fine arts and athletic communities.
Two award finishers from each region (one boy and one girl) will be invited to a recognition banquet in March and League officials will announce the four statewide Triple ‘A’ Award winners at that time. All 32 finalists will also participate in an on-court ceremony during the Class AA championship game of the Boys Basketball State Tournament. The statewide award winners—a girl and a boy from Class A and Class AA schools—will also receive a four-year $1,000 scholarship.
The Triple ‘A’ Award representatives for Watertown-Mayer are Clara Mandt and Albert Rundell.
