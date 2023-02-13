The number of long-time, family-owned businesses in Waconia keeps shrinking.
The latest to go is Everson’s Hardware following along the lines of Dueber’s variety store, Weinzerl jewelry store and Yetzer furniture, which is under different ownership, to name a few.
Owners Deborah and Tracy Everson have sold the business to retailer Frattallone’s Ace Hardware, headquartered in Arden Hills, Minn., which operates 22 stores throughout the Twin Cities and surrounding areas. Fratallone’s Hardware and Garden opened at the at the Highway 5 location in Waconia on Feb. 1.
“After 56 years in business, we are excited to pass the store on to an organization with local leadership and long-standing ties to the local market,” the Eversons said in a press release last week.
While the hardware sale transition occurred fairly quickly, the pair said the deal has been in the works for about the past 10 months.
“Tracy and I don’t have kids so we knew we needed to start thinking about who we would pass the store on to,” Deborah Everson said after the sale closing and Frattallone’s opening. “We wanted a company that could take our vision and build upon it.”
The Eversons said they wanted the location to remain a hardware store and know that Waconia needs a good garden center. At the same time, they also noted the challenges with the economy and supply chain in sustaining a local hardware store and garden center.
“We wanted someone who would be a good community partner as well,” the Eversons said. “We found all of those things in Frattallone’s Hardware and Garden Center. They are able to provide quality merchandise and customer service for Waconia both now and into the future. We are excited for their vision and look forward to seeing the store grow.”
Everson’s family-owned business was recently recognized by the Waconia Chamber of Commerce with its Legacy Award for 50-plus years of serving customers and its contributions to the community.
Chamber President Christine Fenner called Everson’s a “trailblazer during the pandemic,” supportive of Chamber-school partnerships like the business entrepreneurship class, and in bringing the community together through celebrations like the 10th Street opening last year and in-store events. Fenner also noted that patriarch Ron Everson is former Chamber president and helped start Waconia’s July 4th fireworks celebration.
“The Eversons have worked hard over the years, and they wanted to make sure that their legacy continued with a strong hardware retail brand like Frattallone’s,” said Deborah Everson. “Ron and MaryAnn will enjoy some travel and Tracy and I are going to do what everyone else got to do during COVID -- work on our house. We also have a trip planned to Texas in March.”
“We can’t say thank you enough to this community for supporting our store and family for the past 56 years,” added Tracy Everson.
“We couldn’t be happier for this opportunity to build upon the foundation that the Eversons have built and are proud to add all Everson’s team members to the Frattallone’s team,” said Mike Frattallone, senior vice president. “We look forward to expanding the store’s product and service offerings going forward.”
Parent company Central Network Retail Group, LLC (CNRG), a multi-brand retailer, currently operates 143 hardware stores, home centers and lumberyards in 16 states.
“CNRG is always seeking growth opportunities, both in new markets and, as is the case here, where we can add stores complementary to one of our existing brands,” said John Sieggreen, CNRG president. “Mike Frattallone and his team have been a great addition to CNRG and we will continue to look for ways to expand their footprint in the future.”
Frattallone Hardware began in 1975, when Larry Frattallone opened his first store in Arden Hills, a suburb of St. Paul. The brand is known throughout the Twin Cities for its full assortment of hardware, paint, plumbing, electrical, and lawn and garden supplies. Frattallone’s also operates the largest small engine repair shop in the area, servicing thousands of pieces of equipment each year.
