Everson’s Hardware Hank sign remains for now. That transition and an in-store reset is expected to occur soon. (Al Lohman/The Patriot)

The number of long-time, family-owned businesses in Waconia keeps shrinking.

The latest to go is Everson’s Hardware following along the lines of Dueber’s variety store, Weinzerl jewelry store and Yetzer furniture, which is under different ownership, to name a few.

