There are several events this spring focused around Gather and Grow Food Shelf in Waconia (formerly Waconia United) and they couldn’t come at a better time. Food shelf use nearly doubled in the past three years, according to statistics provided by Angie Cruzen, Gather and Grow executive director.
The figures are startling but perhaps not surprising in the aftermath of the pandemic and as food prices soar, she said. Extra federal emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits from COVID-19 expired in March, while the rising cost of groceries and goods have affected not only family budgets but also food shelf budgets.
Despite the advantages of purchasing food through Second Harvest Heartland food bank, Gather and Grow is spending $2,000-$3,000 more each month on food to keep its shelves stocked, according to Cruzen. Meanwhile, the food shelf continues to rely on donations from partners and individuals in the community.
For more than 40 years, the Minnesota FoodShare Month campaign in March has put a spotlight on food insecurity and an incentive to donate to local food shelves to try to overcome the issue. That includes a percentage match from the MN FoodShare organization for all food and fund donations received during the campaign.
Donations to the local food shelf from this year’s campaign, which ran through April 9, amounted to $30,852 and just over 20,000 pounds of food. The numbers reflect an increase in cash and a decrease in food donations from recent years.
In fact, food shelves have been encouraging cash donations over goods because they are able to stretch those dollars in purchases and it gives them greater flexibility in spending the money on needed items – although Cruzen says Gather and Grow continues to welcome drop-offs, especially the food, personal care and household items highlighted on its website and the message board outside its location at 11 South Elm Street.
Last Wednesday, May 3, another big fundraiser, Mackenthun’s charity golf event, was held at Island View Golf Club. The family grocer has staged the event for more than a dozen years raising well over $100,000 for the food shelf. The golf outing has become a kind of employee team building event and has expanded to include Mackenthun’s Lonsdale and Montgomery locations with donations also going to those communities’ respective food shelves.
Coming up Saturday, May 20, it’s Walk on Waconia, the annual walk/run around Lake Waconia – there are shorter versions too – with proceeds going to the food shelf.
Cruzen says that as the beneficiary of so many other community fundraisers, it makes sense for Gather and Grow to “have a fundraiser we can call our own.” So, this year the food shelf is taking on planning and branding the event with strong support from St. Joseph Catholic Church and other volunteers who have organized and staged Walk on Waconia since its creation in 2005.
This year there are 10-mile, 10k and 5k walk or run options, and the evening before organizers are planning a pasta carb loading event like is done at Grandma’s Marathon as a way to draw in runners and non-runners alike.
Don’t want to walk or run? Have some lasagna from Pangea for just $10 a person as another way to contribute to the cause.
The food shelf is all about families, Cruzen notes, and that feature could be a way to provide an affordable meal to families while drawing more attention to the event. Maybe even attract more participation – families with strollers and other walkers.
Time for the community carb feed is 6-7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19 at St. Joe’s (takeout available). Start time for the run/walk outside the church is 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 20.
