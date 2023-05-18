Diaper drive collection 13000.jpg

The Waconia DandyLions stopped by Gather and Grow last week with the output of their annual diaper drive in April – dozens of packages totaling more than 13,000 individual diapers. (Submitted photo)

There are several events this spring focused around Gather and Grow Food Shelf in Waconia (formerly Waconia United) and they couldn’t come at a better time. Food shelf use nearly doubled in the past three years, according to statistics provided by Angie Cruzen, Gather and Grow executive director.

The figures are startling but perhaps not surprising in the aftermath of the pandemic and as food prices soar, she said. Extra federal emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits from COVID-19 expired in March, while the rising cost of groceries and goods have affected not only family budgets but also food shelf budgets.

