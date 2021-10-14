While temperatures lately have been more like late summer than fall, autumn is definitely in the air with a series of traditional fall events held over the weekend and continuing into this week.
Last week was Homecoming at Waconia High School and among the highlights the Homecoming court, Waconia Lakettes dance team, pep band, student council representatives, and the Wildcat mascot visited other schools in the district for a series of pep fests to get fired up for the Friday night football game.
Meanwhile, the high school cross-country team ran the game ball from Chanhassen to the Waconia in time for the kickoff. Unfortunately, foe the Chanhassen Storm came out on top in the football contest.
This past Saturday the annual Fall Festival sponsored by local Girl Scout troops returned after a year absence due to the pandemic to a new location, the Carver County Fairgrounds. But the traditional carnival games and prizes for the little ones were back, along with food donations for additional game tickets going to Waconia United Food Shelf. Costumes were optional.
On Sunday, throngs returned to the Waconia Fire Station for the Fire Department’s pancake, French toast and sausage breakfast. The event caps National Fire Prevention Week, and in addition to breakfast items there was fire safety information available, along with fire truck rides and Sparky the Fire Dog as a guest for the kids. More than 800 paying customers attended, according to organizers, as well as many children under 5 who got in for free.
This week the 14th annual Waconia Scarecrow Tour kicks off Thursday, Oct. 14, running through Sunday, Oct. 24, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce.
Enjoy a self-guided tour of over 40 scarecrows hosted by Waconia businesses all over town. Vote for your favorite and enter to win prizes. See the ballot on these pages or the Chamber website: destinationwaconia.org.
Ballots are due back to a participating business or the chamber office by Monday, October 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.