Have you ever danced at the Lakeside Ballroom or attended an event at the Waconia Event Center?
You probably won’t again.
The historic high-ceiling, ornately-beamed ballroom, which hosted regular dance cards, wedding receptions and large events like the Waconia Lions wild game dinner, is expected to be raised this summer. Carver County commissioners made the decision at a work session last Tuesday, March 28.
The event center, which became county park property in 2008, hasn’t hosted a significant event since 2019, except for COVID-19 screenings and vaccinations during the pandemic, Parks Director Marty Walsh reminded the county board.
In 2018 it was the subject of a building study to determine what to do with the aging structure as the county was making plans for improvements to Lake Waconia Regional Park, which ultimately involved construction of a new waterfront services building (see related story). That study and parks officials pointed out that renovating the event center could be complex and costly, on the order of $1 million for a basic upgrade (replace mechanical systems and some cosmetics) to $10 million for reconstruction or a new building.
Since then, the structure has continued to sit largely empty and deteriorate further. The latest occurrence came in December when a pipe froze and burst posing considerable damage, and cleanup and repairs costs on the order of $57,000. Meanwhile, the county continues to spend about $10,000 a year in utility services for the building – dollars Walsh said that may be better channeled to support services and operations of the new park building
Sadly, it’s kind of an end of an era, commissioners echoed in supporting a recommendation to demolish the building. That cost is estimated to be about $122,000.
Waconia Event Center originally opened at its lake location in 1933 as the Paradise Night Club, hosting dance bands from around the state and nationally playing every kind of genre of music from swing, to old time, to polka, to rock and roll.
The Paradise burned to the ground on Dec. 10, 1971, but was rebuilt and reopened in January 1973, according to history book “Waconia: Paradise of the Northwest.” The building later became Waconia Lakeside Ballroom, hosting wedding dances, popular Sunday afternoon polkas and other events.
In 2008, Carver County purchased the 3-acre ballroom property for $2.5 million as part of a plan to add to Lake Waconia Regional Park. The county selected Lancer Hospitality, a Twin Cities catering and food service company, to manage the event center for wedding receptions, meetings, banquets, picnics, events, and entertainment.
But over the years, times, dances and social styles changed, and ballrooms have been on a steady decline for years. Minnesota still boasts the most ballrooms of any state, but the numbers are down to less than a dozen, according to the Minnesota Ballroom Operators Association. At the same time, community centers have sprouted up in most towns along with new venues for wedding receptions.
Just a few years ago, Lancer opted out of its building management contract, and Waconia Event Center went to a new model for managing events that put a larger role on the customer for staging events. Lengthy park infrastructure construction projects and the pandemic further interrupted scheduling events to the point where now “we just can’t make a go of it,” said Commissioner Tim Lynch.
So, the event center will likely come down sometime in July.
There was some discussion last Tuesday that demolition could present opportunities to create more parking for events at the regional park, which brings to mind lyrics from the Joni Mitchell song “Big Yellow Taxi:”
“Don’t it always seem to go
“That you don’t know what you’ve got
“Till it’s gone
“They paved paradise
“And put up a parking lot.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.