Sometimes, when non-profits organize fundraisers, they have a fancy dress code and lots of formality, but not the Southern Valley Alliance. For their Hops & Hotdish fundraiser for victims of domestic abuse, the dress code was simple: wear flannel, or not – whatever. The level of formality was equally relaxed for this Minnesota-themed charity event.
Hops & Hotdish took place on April 30 at Turtle’s Event Center in Shakopee. Guests checked in, browsed items for the silent auction, and tasted beers from Shakopee Brew Hall, all while jamming out to music from No Stone Unturned.
For supper, they had a fish fry, tater-tot hotdish – hence the name of the event – and chicken and wild rice soup. You betcha!
This year marks Southern Valley Alliance’s 40th year as an advocate for domestic abuse victims and their families. SVA’s Executive Director, Christie Larson, delivered a brief address to commemorate the anniversary, and then turned the microphone over to the auctioneer.
There were some very enticing items for guests to bid on: beer, wine, a Twin Cities brewery tour, and a get-away to Duluth.
And yes, they had a meat raffle. Then, more beer and live music. You betcha!
“Guests loved the event,” said Executive Director Christie Larson. “Everyone really liked the Minnesota theme and having flannels and casual dress... At the end of the night people didn’t want to leave.”
It was a night out for people who do very sobering work. The Southern Valley Alliance helps people in Scott and Carver Counties who are experiencing or have experienced domestic abuse.
They run a 24/7 crisis line that serves victims and their families. Larson said, “Sometimes, family or friends have questions about abuse or how they can assist their loved one, so the crisis line can provide support for them as well.”
Southern Valley Alliance offers several, non-judgmental, community education programs. They focus on domestic violence and healthy relationships. Their Community Engagement Coordinator will go to schools, churches, community groups, and healthcare facilities to do presentations and educational sessions.
The organization also offers housing support and legal advocacy. In their 40 year history, they have helped more than 22,000 people.
According to Larson, “Some call the crisis line. Some are referred by law enforcement or a healthcare professional. Some heard about our organization at a community presentation or saw one of our crisis line posters up in a public restroom. No matter how they initially contact us, an advocate will always connect with a victim and see how we can assist them.”
Because domestic violence affects people from all demographics, Southern Valley Alliance helps people from all age groups, economic statuses, genders, races, and religious affiliations. Their Client Advocates have backgrounds in human services, mental health, and social work.
“On average, more than 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men in the United States will experience some form of abuse in their lifetime,” said Larson. “While we would like to think it doesn’t happen in our community, the unfortunate truth is that domestic violence is present everywhere.”
Last year alone, Southern Valley Alliance assisted 817 victims.
