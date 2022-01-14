Carver County’s Encore program is ready for an encore.
The program which provides adult day services for area residents 55 and older was shut down to in-person gathering for several months starting in March 2020 under state orders in the midst of the pandemic. Now the facility at 609 First Street West in Waconia is open again – it has been since September, but has been slow getting back to full participation, according to executive director Jill Willems.
Encore is a licensed adult day program, which strives to provide a personalized and active social environment for often isolated seniors, also relief for caregivers who are trying to care for a loved one, whether that is a spouse, a parent, or grandparent.
Many clients are dealing with memory loss or other medial issues, and the veteran Encore staff are fully trained in dealing with these types of issues, Willems notes. Encore also provides a community support group to provide resources for caregivers and address caregiver issues.
The program first launched in 1977 with strong support from Carver County commissioners, and continues to be the only adult day program in the state operated by a health and human services agency. The program got its start in Chaska, relocated to Norwood Young America in 1988 before moving to its more county-central location in Waconia in 2006.
Encore staff note that being part of a county agency provides many benefits including a broader base of support and connections to professional services, including a registered nurse, mental health resources, veterans’ services – many clients are veterans – transportation providers like SmartLink, access to reading materials from the Carver County Library system, also referrals and consultations with other medical service providers.
The staff also is experienced and hasn’t suffered from turnover or the labor shortages prevalent in many senior living communities, Willems notes.
The name Encore was chosen to avoid the term care center, which has connotations to a nursing home or hospital. The name also reflects the time in a person’s later years when individuals have the potential to adapt, renew, or pursue interests that are highly meaningful to them, says Encore social worker Linda Plessner. Like a new hobby, art, for example, or new skills and knowledge. Anything to remain active and live a purposeful life.
Encore staff stayed in contact with clients and kept the program going virtually during the pandemic shutdown through iPads, calls and newsletters, Willems notes, while also providing assistance to other county staff.
The program returned in person this fall, but is only open two days, Mondays and Fridays for now, until client base returns to pre-pandemic levels. Encore can take up to 20 clients each day, although 14-16 is optimal to provide personalized attention, says Willems.
A day typically runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and generally looks like this: arrival time with coffee, juice, snack and conversation; followed by small group and memory enhancement activities, exercise and enrichment programs. Lunch is at 11:45 a.m., with meals delivered through Meals on Wheels, or sometimes from a local restaurant. The afternoon begins with rest and relaxation, maybe a nap, or other personal choice activities, followed by small group activities, maybe a card game; after that some large group interactive activities; and finally, departure preparations.
The focus is on individual “person-centered” care carried out with compassion, says Willems. Her staff say there’s an intrinsic reward in helping people and knowing they are appreciated, whether it’s a comment, or card from an individual or family member. Like this one: “The Encore program has been a life-saver for my father and gave my mother a break.” Or this: “She is just so happy when she is with you guys and you have made her life so much better.”
Another family called Encore the “gold standard” for care of their father.
For more information about Encore, call 952-442-7660 or the Carver County website at www.co.crver.mn.us/encore. A fee applies to enrolled participants. There are funding and transportation options available based on eligibility.
