The federal budget deficit, protection of the nation’s election system, trade agreements, veterans’ benefits, higher education, health care, gun control – and an ending exchange on presidential impeachment proceedings.
Those were among the topics covered at an hour-long town hall meeting recently at Waconia City Hall held by Sixth District Congressman Tom Emmer (R-Delano). The third-term representative has conducted around a dozen town hall meetings over the past year in his district. Waconia was the latest stop. There were about 30 people in attendance.
Emmer calls the town halls an opportunity to connect and listen to constituents, but the Waconia forum also turned into a debate at times. It concluded with a short heated exchange on impeachment and a quick departure by the congressman.
Emmer said he hesitated to bring up the topic of impeachment until the end of the meeting and that the impeachment process “was sucking the air out of the room” in Washington. He also stated that he didn’t see any “quid pro quo” with regard to accusations against the president asked, “Why won’t we make we make proceedings public?”
Several attendees responded that would happen soon and called for impeachment to proceed. (The House Intelligence Committee recently announced that it will hold public impeachment inquiry hearings into President Trump starting this week.)
A short sometimes heated discussion ended the meeting and Emmer left the room quickly.
Earlier, the congressman had conversations with town hall attendees on several topics.
On the federal deficit Emmer blamed Democratic House leaders and “a lack of bipartisanship,” however, two town hall attendees pointed out that both Democrats and Republicans voted to raise the debt ceiling, which now stands at $22 trillion.
While Emmer didn’t offer specific debt reduction measures he said it remains a top concern and indicated the federal government needs to prioritize what it should be providing. He also called for changes to monetary policy, said the Defense Department needs a financial audit, and that some changes might need to be made to mandatory budget items such as Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.
On the federal election system, Emmer said the nation should be investing in new election machines and new software to protect voting systems. He said he voted against the Stopping Harmful Interference in Elections for a Lasting Democracy (SHIELD) Act intended to close loopholes in foreign spending in U.S. elections as well as improve disclosure and transparency rules, because it represented federal overreach into elections. He said those responsibilities should be entrusted to the secretaries of state.
On health care, Emmer also expressed support for state solutions as alternatives to the Affordable Care Act. He said the states’ ability to craft programs should be restored, pointing out the quality of Minnesota’s health care insurance system and its 94 percent insurance rate. Emmer has also called for action on pharmaceuticals and a repeal of the medical device tax, which he says limits patient access, increases costs and negatively affects Minnesota’s medical device businesses.
On trade, Emmer said it’s time for a 21st Century trade deal. He called the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) beneficial for Minnesota’s farmers, business owners and manufacturers, and said he expects it to pass this session.
The Chinese tariff issue is less certain, Emmer indicated. That country is slowly coming to the table on the tariff war, he said, “but we don’t know yet where things are going to meet.”
In response to two students’ questions on higher education and its costs, Emmer said, “We need to change the attitude that if you are not going to a four-year school you are not succeeding.” He encouraged making sure students understand their options for alternatives such as technical schools and apprenticeships in the building trades. Emmer also said that “maybe we need to start holding higher education accountable” for the massive debt that students incur.
“If you’re not finding a job that returns value, maybe you should be able to come back to the institution for some kind of compensation,” he said.
In response to a concern expressed about veterans being denied claims for benefits, Emmer said, “My staff works their tails off helping veterans.”
Lastly to a question on gun control, Emmer said he was a strong Second Amendment advocate, but said he would support national “red flag” gun legislation, which would allow for the temporary removal of guns from individuals at high risk of harming themselves or others, as long as due process is followed with the gun owner.
