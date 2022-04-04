The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) confirmed an emerald ash borer (EAB) infestation in the city of Waconia. The city in cooperation with the MDA is gathering information and on April 5, will conduct a small informational meeting at City Hall, 201 S Vine Street, at 1 p.m. about the findings of EAB, and would like to the public to come listen and learn about this community pest.
Woodpecker holes and outer bark removal are the most common visual symptoms to detect EAB, both of which are evident on the infested ash tree found in Waconia. When the bark was pulled back, the S-shaped galleries and larvae were found in the tree, confirming the presence of the insect.
All the communities in Carver County have been under a quarantine since 2020, when the infestation was first detected in Belle Plaine. The quarantine limits the movement of firewood and ash tree material out of the county. This reduces the risk of further spreading the tree-killing insect.
Emerald ash borer larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. The invasive insect was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009 and is now found in 30 states. Minnesota is very susceptible to the destruction caused by EAB because there are approximately one billion ash trees, the most of any state in the nation.
There are three easy steps residents can take to keep EAB from spreading:
Do not transport firewood or ash tree material. Buy or collect firewood locally from approved vendors, and burn it where you buy it; Be aware of quarantine restrictions. If you live in a quarantined county, be aware of the restrictions on movement of products such as ash trees, wood chips, and firewood; and,
