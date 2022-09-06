“Emanuel Lutheran School rolled out the ‘Green Carpet’ for the first day of school. Students were welcomed back for the 2022-2023 school year to the high fives and cheers of the Emanuel Staff. This tradition is one that students, parents, and staff look forward to at the beginning of each school year. Following the ‘Green Carpet’ welcome, Emanuel students, staff, and family members gathered in the sanctuary for the opening worship. Emanuel Lutheran been a blessing to the community and has provided Christ-centered education for 162 years.”
The above quote comes from Kari Crown, secretary of Emanuel Lutheran School. Emanuel Lutheran, as always, has some interesting things happening this school year, and amongst them, is the welcoming of three new staff members, two of whom were graduates of Emanuel Lutheran. All three of them wear many hats and will offer a variety of expertise at the school.
In alphaetical order, Emanuel Lutheran welcomes…
Mariah Barth, who will teach fifth and sixth grade, as well as grammar, spelling, and physical education in seventh and eighth grade. Barth received her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Minnesota State University, Mankato. While she was in college, she worked at SONshine House Childcare, the daycare on Emanuel’s campus. She says, “This experience allowed me to meet many new families in the church and school community. I worked two years in other districts when I was presented with the opportunity to come to Emanuel to teach. I am looking forward to teaching in the school that I attended as a child.”
Barth, as well as other staff members at Emanuel Lutheran, welcomes the chance to teach multiple grade levels in the same classroom. She also believes Emanuel Lutheran School offers an excellent opportunity for students to grow in their academics, as well as in their faith, and families can get involved in the church, school, and community all at the same time.
Next, the Emanuel Lutheran community welcomes Jessica Flygare. Flygare says, “I will be teaching in the Primary Room which has grades Kindergarten, first & second. My co-teacher and I share subjects within the room, but I’m most excited to be teaching Kindergarten language arts. Watching Kindergarteners develop into readers is so exciting!” She has a bachelor’s in Elementary K-6 Education from St. Cloud State University and ten years of experience teaching K-2 in other school districts. She adds, “I am a graduate of Emanuel, therefore I’m really excited to be back into the community where my love of learning started. My family and I live in Green Isle on a small hobby farm. My husband, Ben, and I have two kids that keep us quite busy, along with our farming business.”
Third is Lindsey Trebesch, who will be helping Kari in the pre-school room as an aid. Her story is a remarkable one. She is inspired to give back to the Emanuel Community in honor of her late son, Collin, who died from complications to Marfan Syndrome. The Emanuel Community has given a lot of support to her and her husband, Kipp. Trebesch says, “The families of Emanuel were amazing in supporting, not only Kipp, but also our children. They still, six years later, are willing to do anything to remember Collin in various activities throughout the year. Emanuel is a huge blessing to our family and community, and I am very excited to be a part of such an amazing faith-based staff and student body.”
