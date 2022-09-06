“Emanuel Lutheran School rolled out the ‘Green Carpet’ for the first day of school. Students were welcomed back for the 2022-2023 school year to the high fives and cheers of the Emanuel Staff. This tradition is one that students, parents, and staff look forward to at the beginning of each school year. Following the ‘Green Carpet’ welcome, Emanuel students, staff, and family members gathered in the sanctuary for the opening worship. Emanuel Lutheran been a blessing to the community and has provided Christ-centered education for 162 years.”

The above quote comes from Kari Crown, secretary of Emanuel Lutheran School. Emanuel Lutheran, as always, has some interesting things happening this school year, and amongst them, is the welcoming of three new staff members, two of whom were graduates of Emanuel Lutheran. All three of them wear many hats and will offer a variety of expertise at the school.

Load comments