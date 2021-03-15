There’s nothing quite finding your place in the world, and for a lucky few, they find it early in their life. One teacher at Emanuel Lutheran School is part of these few, having been there from 1981 to now in her final year. Looking back at her time and what brought her here, Kathy Mackenthun has spent 40 years doing exactly what she wanted to do, and is hoping to do the same in her retirement.
Mackenthun grew up near Detroit, Michigan, attending a small private school herself. When she was ready to attend college, she arrived at Concordia in River Forest, Illinois. Oddly, in a way, she was coming back to her family’s roots, as her grandfather was a St. Paul native. Graduating mid-year of 1980, she needed to get out into the workforce.
Concordia at the time assisted teachers by finding them positions available. Emanuel Lutheran was one of those positions, looking for a teacher to teach first and second grade due to the previous teacher having to take maternity leave. Due to the circumstances, the position was only available for six months, so Mackenthun decided to try it out before returning home to Michigan.
“Anyone can do something for six months,” she said.
Obviously, step two of the plan, which was going back to Michigan, never happened. The main reason it didn’t, according to Mackenthun, was she met her future husband. Her husband, a dairy farmer at the time, couldn’t exactly pick up and “move the herd” so to speak. Since another position at Emanuel opened up, this time with fifth and sixth graders, Mackenthun ended up staying for the rest of her career.
Not that it wasn’t bittersweet. With her family states away, there was loneliness associated with the move. However, what helped was the one of the other reasons she remained at Emanuel for so long.
“Emanuel really feels like a family,” said Mackenthun. “We’ve been blessed with a really supportive administration, and I’ve had an aide every year I’ve been here.”
With that tight-knit relationship between teachers, students, admin, and parents, Mackenthun and many of the others at Emanuel form a sort of found family. The PTL of Emanuel works closely with the administration and teachers, helping fund projects and school needs, and are actively engaged in what’s happening which adds to this feeling. She even has had the chance to teach children, nieces, and nephews of her own aides.
Of course, 40 years of experience means Mackenthun has seen a lot of changes, the most obvious being technology. Previous students, now parents of current ones, recall having to beat chalk dust out of erasers. Now, with the advent of digital whiteboards, chalk is gone. On the faculty’s side of things, technology such as copiers made things much easier to do their work.
The school has actually become a little smaller since the 80s as well. There used to be over a hundred students. Now, there are roughly 80-90. Many of those students are also children or family members of previous students, so Mackenthun has had the chance to teach two generations of the same family.
However, there’s one thing that’s remained the same, at least for her own teaching style.
“I use real dictionaries still,” said Mackenthun.
As for what she plans to do in retirement, Mackenthun already has a few ideas. Her children, one daughter and two sons, have grown, and she fully intends to enjoy being a grandmother to her daughter’s children. She’s also not planning to fully retire, in a sense, choosing to substitute when a school needs her. One part she’s really looking forward to is enjoying a family cabin on Lake Huron back in Michigan.
For now, though, Mackenthun is enjoying her final year at Emanuel as a full time teacher, despite the dramatic changes due to the pandemic. She’s making the most of it, and is proud of her time at a teacher there.
“I think someone working the same school for 40 years is anomaly,” she said. “I feel like it’s been a real blessing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.