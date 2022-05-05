Central Elementary School music teacher Laura Forst directed the kindergarteners and first graders in their musical “The Little Red Hen.” If you aren’t familiar with this hard-hitting farm opera, let me take you through the story. The Little Red Hen has work to do. The other farm animals eat too much and get too full to help poor Little Red Hen with her chores. Then, well, drama ensues...
Especially with kindergarteners and first graders on the stage. This was their first live performance; the first graders had to perform via video last year. Forst says, “One challenge to producing a show with kindergarteners and 1st graders is that I don’t know how they are going to react when there is an audience watching them. They might embrace the spotlight or they might freeze.”
So they have to cover a lot. They start rehearsing at the end of February and begin with the basics – how to get on and off the stage, how to stand on the risers, how to hold the microphone, and how to be quiet when others are doing their parts. And then of course, there are the parts, and each student gets a special part: singing a solo, saying a line of dialogue, doing a dance, or playing a musical instrument.
With about 50 students in kindergarten and 50 students in first grade, Forst has her work cut out for her figuring out special parts for everyone.
The students turned in masterful performances. They had help from the classroom teachers backstage. The high school janitors set up the stage. Elroy Latzig video-recorded the performance. Jan Meyers played the accompaniments on piano. Moto Meyers provided the decorations on the stage. All together, they gave audiences a fine evening at the theatre.
