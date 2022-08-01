Charges of election fraud and suspicions about election integrity that have been debated across the country since the 2020 presidential election came to the Carver County board room on Tuesday, July 19.
During a work session that extended some two hours, commissioners heard from its own election officials and several individuals from among the nearly 60 who attended the proceedings.
Kendra Olson, county elections and licensing manager, shared results from a post-election audit that showed Carver County election systems and equipment as secure with “100 percent accuracy” in the last general election and “every ballot tied to a voter signature.” Also comments from the state canvassing board about accuracy, compliance, testing and speed in results reporting of the Carver County precinct.
Additionally, she shared recommendations for the upcoming elections suggesting minimal changes to the current process.
Several individuals ranging from city and township officials to League of Women Voters representatives expressed support for the current process, and the integrity of election judges and the training they receive.
However, others expressed skepticism in the process. Some who had spoken at an earlier county board brought claims about fraud in the presidential election and charges that Carver County election software systems are outdated and not compliant. Also, survey results showing that a majority of Americans believe the 2020 election was fraudulent, although that hasn’t been borne out in most surveys.
Some presented proposed resolutions to commissioners that they said would “button up the process” and ensure greater transparency and public participation in the next election. Among them, a resolution that county auditors be removed from the absentee ballot board over partisanship concerns and more citizen participation in the process.
A few individuals responded that major party-balanced election judges already serve on the absentee ballot board and that election machine testing is a transparent process open to public view.
One individual called the proposed resolutions “a solution in search a problem” and another county board room visitor asked commissioners if they and other public office holders “question the integrity of your own election.”
Because the county board meeting was a work session, no action or vote was taken. County staff will review comments, recommendations and petitions from the work session, and commissioners are expected to review the matter again before the Aug. 9 primary election.
