This is the time of year when most students are on summer break. But recently, 25 teachers were back in the classroom getting inspiration and content for their students for next school year.
It was a state-wide education summit June 21-23 hosted by the Waconia school district and sponsored by National Geographic, the Minnesota Alliance for Geographic Education (MAGE) and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. The topic was social studies, with a focus on ag in the classroom
“Waconia is on the cusp of urban and rural,” said Michele Melius, Waconia Middle School global studies educator and local summit organizer, along with Mandy Bellm, WMS media specialist. That local complexion provided a variety of opportunities for educators to learn about and experience.
The classroom for the three days was mostly outside the traditional school setting with trips to Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista, the historic Andrew Peterson Farm near Waconia, nearby agronomy and grain operations of large farm cooperative CHS, Inc., also Schramm Vineyards and J. Carver Distillery.
Each venue provided a different lesson in agriculture.
Gale Woods is a production farm, not a model or demonstration farm, noted tour guides Andi Anderson and Tim Reece. The Three Rivers Park District location has its own fields, gardens, produce and livestock – even a farmers’ market, all providing a unique educational opportunity for visitors to learn about agriculture, food production and land stewardship.
The Andrew Peterson Farm presented an opportunity to learn about the rehabilitation of the historic farm and the early influential farmers in the region like Peterson, a Swedish Immigrant who kept extensive diaries about farm life from 1850-1898, and Wendelin Grimm, best known for his innovative, seed saving techniques that resulted in North America’s first winter-hardy alfalfa.
Other field trips included the CHS terminal in Savage, Minn., global marketer of Minnesota grains, where teachers explored how corn and soybeans grown in Minnesota are transported internationally. Also, Thalmann Seeds Inc., where teachers were introduced to the latest technology in crop seed development, production and conservation.
Teachers also explored the local wine and spirits industry, including J. Carver Distillery, which gets its grains from Thalmann Seeds. Also, Schramm Winery, where teachers investigated the geographic factors, science and management practices that enable Minnesota wineries to grow grapes and produce wine.
Lastly, visiting educators got a look at Waconia’s own “Edible Classroom” on the middle school campus where locally grown fruits and veggies enable teachers to show students the soil to table process.
The key learning: Farming goes way beyond growing things. It’s also a lesson in economics, management, science, distribution—especially now with widespread supply chain issues, as well as other subject areas.
Educators came from all over the state, representing a cross-section of school districts and school levels – urban and rural, and high school and middle school. That makeup reflected instruction to a wide range of students, many who might not have any exposure to farms or agriculture, explained Keri Sidle, Minnesota Ag in the Classroom education specialist.
Teachers got a stipend and professional development credit for attending the social studies education summit, and many called it an “excellent way to bring relevant hands-on learning” back to their classrooms.
Melius called the summit a great opportunity show case the “geo-inquiry process,” which relies on using a geographic perspective to analyze the interconnections between the human and natural world.
“Not only that,” she said, “it was good publicity for the Waconia school district.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.