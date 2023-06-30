Recognition 1.jpeg

Pictured are Sandy Heldt and Doug Ernst with Mayer City Administrator Nick Johnson and Mayor Mike Dodge. (Submitted photo)

Sandy Heldt and Doug Ernst were recently honored for 50 years of teaching firearms safety to area youth and adults.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources awarded the pair with a 50-year plaque and the city of Mayer proclaimed June 10, 2023 as Doug Ernst and Sandy Heldt Day.

