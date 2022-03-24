Countless meals and drinks have been served out of the building at 125 West First Street since it became a VFW club in 1948. The clubroom has been largely vacant for the past two years or so, but later this summer expect a different kind of fare and entertainment vibe at a new restaurant to open there.
Local restaurateur Greg James has partnered with local teacher Jared DeWolf to purchase the historic downtown building and begin to remodel it into a speakeasy and Italian eatery featuring artisan pizza.
The new restaurant combines a desire James has had for some time and represents a new venture for DeWolf after 16 years of teaching at Bayview Elementary.
James had originally started to establish a speakeasy feel with Iron Tap, his restaurant on Main Street, a portion of which has since been transformed to Bakery on Main. The VFW presents an opportunity to do the real deal, he said.
The downstairs will be the speakeasy portion complete with back entrance. Speakeasys became widespread in the United States during the Prohibition era from 1920 to 1933, and Waconia has its own history with the illicit establishments. The modern-day local restauranteurs will attempt to reflect that retro-style feel during the building remodel.
There could even be membership cards. Patrons won’t need it to get in, but the card could present opportunities for discounts and special music events. The downstairs location also could be a venue to rent out for private and special events. Location options for those kinds of events are currently limited in Waconia, James and DeWolf note.
The restaurant will be upstairs, specializing in artisan pizza and other traditional Italian fare, spaghetti and meatballs, and other pasta dishes. It won’t be a pizza joint, the owners say, more of an Italian dining experience.
The pair just returned from Washington, D.C., where they took a class in making Neapolitan pizza, a type of pizza that originated in Naples, Italy, that is prepared with a fresh-made dough and simple, fresh ingredients.
James and DeWolf also have also visited Surly Brewing Company in Minneapolis which serves signature Neapolitan style pizza at an upstairs eatery above the brew hall.
They have a custom brick oven on order with imported bricks from southern Italy. The oven is hand-built with a rotator that can cook a pizza in as little as two minutes with temperatures reaching up to 800 degrees, according to James.
In terms of the restaurant decor, the owners plan to open up the First Street side to bring in more light inside and more character outside, with larger windows and a new façade. The pair say they are pleased to be able preserve the downtown building, which was originally built as a school. After a new school was constructed, the building became a butcher business and meat market until 1941 when Will Yetzer started Yetzer’s Home Furnishings and Linoleum store at the location, according to the Waconia Heritage Association. The VFW bought the building in 1948 and formally opened to members on New Year’s Eve
Later this summer the building will return as the restaurant Bode Gray’s, incorporating the names of the James’ son Bode and the DeWolfs’ son Grayson. It’s a family affair, the pair say, with the families developing the building plans and design, and the men doing some of the work. Their plans got a first review from the Waconia Planning Commission earlier this month.
For DeWolf, the restaurant venture represents a new challenge. Instead of grading papers and greeting students early in the morning, DeWolf’s role will turn to greeting patrons and serving pizzas and drinks.
For Greg and Bria James, Bode Gray’s represents their latest dining addition, and he is convinced the community can support it. James points out that the community is growing, that there are at least a couple of apartment complexes being planned for the downtown, and that already on busy nights he sometimes has to turn away patrons at Iron Tap.
Soon he will be able to send them down the block and around the corner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.