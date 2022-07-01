The dazzling display of the Lake Waconia Fireworks Festival is set to soar once again this Fourth of July – that’s been true for over 40 years. What many people do not know, however, is that the annual fireworks show is put on by volunteers and completely funded by donations.
The Lake Waconia Fireworks Festival continues to need community support to ensure that the beloved show can go on.
The fireworks festival aims to raise $30,000 for the show, as global supply chain issues continue to increase firework shortages and increase prices by 35 percent. This means that donations to the Lake Waconia Fireworks Festival are more important than ever. This year’s show would not be possible without the generous $10,000 donation from the Waconia Lions Club. In addition, several area businesses have donated generously to support the show.
Community member donations are important to continue the fireworks show. If you would like to donate to the Lake Waconia Fireworks fund to ensure that this year’s fireworks show and shows for years to come are able to go on, please send funds via Venmo to @WaconiaFireworks or visit DestinationWaconia.org.
Thank you to our certified group of trained community pyrotechnic volunteers and to the Waconia Fire Department for ensuring that the show happens safely and soundly; as well as Scout Troop 3327/5327 for their work in cleanup.
The fireworks display will launch form Lake Waconia Regional Park on Monday, July 4 at dusk.
