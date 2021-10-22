An investigation in under way over a recent shooting of a dog with a bow and arrow.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is conducting the investigation following an incident last Tuesday, Oct. 12, in New Germany where a one-year-old Great Pyrenees guard dog wandered onto a neighboring property when she was shot and killed.

According to media reports, the individual who shot the dog, Ben Schroeder, was bow hunting on the property and admitted he killed the dog, stating she was chasing deer. The owner, however, said the dog named Reba was “senselessly killed,” and was not chasing deer or causing any harm. Schroeder has apologized to the owner for the incident.

The DNR says it is investigating but it’s too early to tell if potential penalties could be forthcoming.

