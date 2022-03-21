Cologne dog owners should have a place for their pets to romp later this year.
The Cologne City Council on March 7 authorized city staff to get quotes for fencing for the project to get it started. The dog park is proposed for about three- quarters of an acre of city property on the west side of town near Pounder’s Bar & Grill.
In other council news, councilman Nate Kells shared information on a private philanthropy outreach effort to Cologne residents to encourage and provide ways to donate to organizations and efforts in the community, such as Glad Days, the community garden, the Cologne ball team, the school and others. The council expressed support for the initiative, although noted that it is a private fundraising effort.
Later this month, the council expects to get an update on the Community of Belonging initiative that was launched last fall. Cologne is a pilot community in a partnership with Carver County Public Health to build and strengthen community connections, and ensure that everyone has equitable opportunities to live and work. The effort stems from research that shows individuals seek a sense of significance, safety and well-being by belonging to a community.
As the first step in that effort, a “Community of Belonging” work group created a survey that was sent to all residents of the Cologne area in late October asking them how they feel about “belonging” in Cologne. Results of the survey are expected to be shared soon.
Also in Cologne last Thursday, the city, Carver County Public Works and the Minnesota Department of Transportation hosted an open house on an area transportation study that is under way.
The study stems from Highway 212 improvements being made that will expand the road to a four-lane expressway out to Cologne by the end of summer. The study is focused on how that will affect future growth, traffic patterns, and connecting intersections and arterial roadways in and around Cologne.
The well-attended open house marked the latest in a series of outreach efforts to get input to develop an overall transportation system plan for area state, county and city roadways, also trail systems. The plan is expected to ready for review by fall, according to transportation planners.
