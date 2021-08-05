Next week, the Carver County Fairgrounds in Waconia will be host to cows, sheep, poultry, llamas and other animals. This past weekend, dogs ruled.
It was the Carver County 4-H dog show July 24-25 at the fairgrounds with 11 young contestants leading their canines through agility drills, showmanship, rally and costume competitions.
The 4-H dog project started meeting in March via Zoom and moved to in-person practices at the fairgrounds in May.
The program gives young people hands-on instruction on how to care for and train a dog, learn about careers that involve working with dogs, and building skills like leadership, teamwork and sportsmanship.
Waconia 4-Her Emma Sucansky called the program a good experience and helped her learn more about her dog Frisco.
At the dog show, young handlers and their animals get to demonstrate what they learned over the past several weeks.
The agility competition is about speed and how well a dog is able to clear jumps and obstacles, according to Erika Wallert, one of the program leaders along with other adult leaders Holly Romenesco, and Sue Riesgraf, and youth leader Brianna Wallert.
Showmanship is about dog obedience, appearance and handlers’ knowledge of their dog. Rally takes obedience one step further with handlers given a series of directions with various movements and actions to take with their dog.
And finally, costume is a fun part of the competition with dogs dressed up in creative outfits for show. It also demonstrates their tolerance and cooperation.
The dog show is the culmination of the project for the year and a part of the 4-H’ers county fair experience, says Kris Vatter, Carver County 4-H youth development director.
“We hold the dog show in advance of the fair, because it takes up a lot of space on the grounds – space that’s not available during the fair,” she said.
Not to mention the distraction of fair-goers with a juicy hamburger or a bag of mini-doughnuts.
