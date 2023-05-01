Three deer in a field near Waconia that survived a long snowy winter were struck last month with a different kind of fate.
Lightning.
Local conservation officer Alexander Birdsall with the Department of Natural Resources said lightning strikes among animals are rare, but there were clear signs that the dead deer discovered in a field near Airport and Scandia roads in Laketown Township were hit by lightning. There was singed hair and peeling flesh on the hindquarters indicative of electrocution, Birdsall noted.
A wave of thunderstorms, lightning and snow squalls passed through the region April 19-20.
Deer generally hunker down in stormy conditions, but the doe and two yearlings were apparently eating just-emerged alfalfa when they were struck down, Birdsall said.
It has been a very difficult winter for deer, according to DNR reports. Deep and lingering snow cover have made it difficult for deer to find food, and DNR officials expect that many will die waiting for something green to emerge. That is especially the case in northern Minnesota, which continues to get racked with snowfalls.
The DNR’s whitetail deer winter severity index has reached the extremely severe level there as well as other portions of central and western Minnesota, based on snow cover and cold.
Deer generally can withstand cold if they can move around to find shelter, food, and escape predators, according to DNR officials. But in many areas, deer have been wading through deep snow for months and have become stressed and weakened. So, winter deer mortality rates above the usual 10 percent are expected.
And they certainly don’t need another threat like lightning.
