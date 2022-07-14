When a there is an emergency on the water, local law enforcement is standing by. The Carver County Sheriff’s Department has a dive team are the the ones who plunge into the water, ready for search, rescue and recovery missions.
Dan Revsbech, a twenty-four year veteran of the dive team says, “The ability to provide closure to a grieving family and loved ones in a drowning emergency” is a role team members take seriously and is actually what motivates some people to join in the first place.
Revsbech says, “We are blessed with the ability to perform a public service to our community using unique skill sets that we have developed over long hours of training.”
The Sheriff’s Department’s jurisdiction does not stop on land. Oh no, the Sheriff must provide law and order on the water as well. The Carver County Sheriff’s Water Recovery Team, as the dive team is known formally, recovers victims of a water emergency and retrieves underwater evidence. It also removes water hazards the department sees as safety risks. Plus, if time allows for a rescue, the dive team may be called to respond to that type of event as well.
Or, if a train falls in the water, they may be called to help get the train cars out.
Yes, you read that correctly.
Revsbech says, “One of most unique jobs we’ve ever been tasked with was in 2007 when a train bridge just west of Chaska failed, sending numerous box cars into the water, stacking them up on top of each other. We were tasked with hooking up cables amongst the wreckage to allow heavy machinery to pull the box cars from the water.”
2007 was an interesting year for them. Not only did they clear the train, but when the I-35 bridge collapsed, they assisted with the clean up.
Usually, when they get called, the weather is terrible.
“Our callouts have never waited for the weather to cooperate,” says Revsbech. “In January of 2014 after having spent a few days providing mutual aid to another county in the recovery of 4 individuals who lost their lives after their car went into the river during a record cold snap, we were called out to perform a recovery in the Minnesota River closer to home. This January day turned out to be the 2nd coldest day on record in the Twin Cities. A fisherman had fallen through the ice and drowned in the river. The location of the incident did not allow us to bring in temporary shelters, and the ice was not something we could depend on not to give way. In addition to the cold, we had to deal with river currents under the ice. If the currents carried the victim down river there would likely never be a recovery. We successfully located and extracted the victim.”
“The extreme cold temperatures outside of the water created failures in the air regulators,” Revsbech says. “Our focus as a team is that at the end of the day, we all go home safely to our families. It truly takes a group effort to assure that this goal is always met.”
Let’s look at how that goal is actually met.
They train two days per month, once in the classroom and once in a local lake, river, or sometimes a pool. They might run underwater search techniques for evidence recovery or the mapping of crime scenes. They work on diving from a boat vs. diving from the shore. They have to practice diving in currents, as well as ice diving. A lot of their calls involve going under the ice and into a river.
Revsbech says, “In the winter months we may be called out to work under the ice. Each location carries its own set of requirements and challenges. River diving generally carries the highest degree of risk due to currents, moving debris, contaminants, and both man-made and natural impediments in and under the water that can entangle, cut or possibly even impale a diver. Diving under the ice requires specific skill sets and procedures due to the fact that the point of entry where the diver enters the water needs to be the same location they exit from. Equipment fails at a higher rate in cold weather dives as well. And the gear that we wear can weigh us down by upwards to 100 pounds.”
The divers work on escaping entanglements and how to rescue out-of-air divers.
Many of their calls take them into contaminated water. Revsbech says, “Because of the potential of hazardous materials being present in many of the dive sites, divers dress in commercial dry suits, dry gloves, and positive pressure full-face masks to avoid contact with contaminated water. We also carry an additional air cylinder and redundant cutting tools in the event that we get trapped or entangled below the water and need to self-rescue or extend our dive.”
They might have to dive in a holding pond or drainage outlet.
Most of the work they do is in a low visibility situations. “Since much of what is accomplished underwater is done by feel,” Revsbech says, “one of our exercises that helps promote dexterity and patience is to place a plastic milk crate under the water that has zip ties, nuts and bolts, monofilament line, and whatever else we can dream up attached to it. Divers go down with their masks blacked out and need to locate the box and then perform specific tasks, like cutting and tying lines together. This gets done without the ability to see and while wearing bulky rubber gloves making it difficult to feel what we are working on.”
When team members do finally receive a call-out, they undergo several safety checks. They must report if they are physically and emotionally able to respond to the call. Revsbech says, “Upon arriving at the scene, there are members that evaluate the site for logistics and safety. There are other members that work with incident command and other organizations that will be on the site. While this is taking place, the dive tenders set up gear and prepare for the divers who are getting evaluated by the paramedics to make sure they in are physical condition to dive and who then get suited up in preparation of the dive.”
Their operating procedures require that whenever a diver is in the water, there is a back-up diver 100% ready to go in order to provide assistance to the primary diver. In addition, there is a third diver that is 90% ready to go, in the event that the 100% diver needs to go in the water.
“Each diver wears a harness and is tethered to the surface where tenders help to communicate with the diver as well as monitor air consumption, breathing levels, stress levels, and more,” says Revsbech. “Keeping the rope tight to a stationary point where the tender is standing allows us to swim specific patterns to assure that we clear the area that we are working even when we have zero visibility. Back when I started, we communicated with rope signals. Each number of tugs on the rope from the tender to the diver or the diver to the tender meant a different thing. Later on, when the county budget allowed for it, we were able to graduate to ropes that had wires imbedded in them to allow for verbal communication between the surface and the diver. As a diver, being able to talk with the surface personnel can be very comforting, and we were very welcoming of the technology once we were able to obtain it.”
The team is getting big, and their reach is getting wider. They have performed recoveries in Hennepin, Meeker, Scott, Rice, McLeod, and Winona counties. They are up to 21 active members on the team, and seventeen of them are volunteers. “There are 4 paid members on staff at the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, says Revsbech. “This unique formula for creating a team has allowed Carver County to develop and maintain a team of greater numbers, skill sets, and experience at a much lower cost to the county than similar operations that are staffed only with county employees. Many of our members come into the team with recreational diving experience. Some with advanced certifications. Others have come in simply with an interest to serve and a mindset that allows them to remain calm, effective, and productive even when dealing with less than ideal settings and circumstances. We have divers and support people who are brand new with no history or experience in public safety diving to those with decades of experience. This all helps to assure the long-term success of the team.”
