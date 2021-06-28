School District 110 will continue with tiered busing for the 2021-2022 school year. The Waconia School Board approved the busing model at its meeting Monday, June 14.

As reported earlier, tiered, or staggered bus schedules were initiated during the pandemic to separate students and limit contact. School officials identified enough benefits from that transportation model to recommend continuing it next school year. Among the benefits: keeping elementary and secondary students apart allowing for age separation on buses, less traffic congestion and fewer buses operating at any one time.

A tiered bus schedule will result in staggered start and end times. Elementary students will start and end their day slightly earlier than their previous schedules and students in grades 6-12 will start and end their day slightly later. The model should be revenue neutral and not result in additional costs, according to school officials.

In other school news, school district leaders were pleasantly surprised at results from the district’s annual survey to parents, students and staff. Despite the uncertainties and changes around a pandemic school year, survey respondents strongly agreed or agreed that School District 110 delivered on desired daily education experiences. Overall average scores were parents, 89 percent favorable, staff 87 percent and students, 81 percent.

Annual survey results are sued by the administrative team in strategic planning and to identify areas for celebration and improvement.

