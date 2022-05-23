This is the time of the year that marks a rite of passage for high school seniors – last prom, last athletic event, last concert or theater performance, last club activity, final exams and final days of class in their high school careers.
It’s the same with Waconia School Superintendent Pat Devine, only he has been going to school a lot longer.
Devine will retire at the end of the school year after 38 years, and says he is trying to savor every moment and all the events that go with these last days of school. Devine has made a point to try to be present at many school activities during his tenure.
ISD 110 staff, parents and students themselves say they have witnessed Devine’s passion for doing what is best for kids.
“ISD 110 is the best experience I have had in my professional career,” Devine said last week as the days to retirement ticked down. “I feel so honored and privileged to finish my career in education here. Amazing students, wonderful staff, and supportive parents have made my experience at ISD 110 perfect.”
Devine also points to collaboration, teamwork, and “all as one” philosophy that has produced “wonderful outcomes for our students, staff, and community.”
Devine talks about that in terms of leaving a “footprint for future generations” in the facilities and programs that have been developed in recent years.
From a facilities perspective that includes: a new a high school with activities complex (stadium, courts and fields); impressive performing arts center and revamped middle school that was part of that building project; a new Laketown Elementary School with modern design for education; enhancements at Bayview and Southview; also, an expanded/remodeled early childhood education center.
From a program perspective, it includes curriculum enhancements and expanded activity offerings including Waconia’s own girls’ hockey program and boys swimming program, the start of boys’ and girls’ lacrosse and tennis programs, also an expanded theater program, and becoming a Unified Champion school district for special needs students.
As he reflects upon his career, Devine said his greatest joys are the relationships he has been able to develop and watching the accomplishments of students and staff – whether that’s seeing a student reach their goal after a lot of hard work, or a teacher deliver on a new way of learning.
Devine never did get a chance to settle into a routine during his eight years here. There was a building referendum and building projects; financial challenges, two operating levies, and responding to a statutory operating debt crisis posed by changes in state funding formulas; and finally navigating through a pandemic that altered the way education was delivered and affected school operations for more than two years.
“As much as I love it at ISD 110, there comes a time in a career when it’s time to exit. That time for me has come,” Devine wrote in a letter to the district a few weeks ago announcing retirement.
But he and wife, Kathy, plan to stay in Waconia, and Devine won’t depart education. He recently accepted a position leading Southwest Metro school district’s online learning program, but that won’t involve much engagement with students.
So, in just over a week, on Sunday, May 29 at WHS graduation Devine will share a last handshake with departing students. And in his final remarks, he will likely echo his signature phrase: “We are ONE10!”
OPEN HOUSE
Pat Devine is planning an open house celebration to say thanks to the ISD 110 community for all the support during his time at Waconia Public Schools. The celebration is Saturday, May 29, from 4-8 p.m. at Sovereign Estates Winery with live music by The Jason Paulson Band. All in the District 110 community are invited to come celebrate the past eight years.
