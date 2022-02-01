Superintendent Pat Devine, who has guided Waconia Public Schools for the past eight years, will retire at the end of the current school year.
Devine made the announcement late last week to his staff and District 110 school board members. He shared it in a district-wide video message at 1:10 p.m. on Monday and submitted his official retirement letter before the school board meeting Monday night.
Calling his years in Waconia the most rewarding of his 38-year career, but also a “treadmill of building projects, referendums, statutory operating debt and lately the challenges of COVID-19,” he said now is the time to step off.
“It is with mixed emotions, a heavy heart and some excitement that I write this letter to inform you of my decision to retire at the end of my contract…” Devine wrote in his retirement letter. “I feel very fortunate and honored to have had the privilege to work at Waconia Public Schools. The work we have done together at ISD 110 has created a wonderful learning and working environment for all and will continue for generations to come.”
Speaking as “a parent and board member,” Rachel Myers praised Devine at the meeting for his “spirit and grace and under fire.”
“You have been diplomatic and sincere, and care so much about kids,” she said. “You put the super in superintendent.”
The school board will retain a search firm to find Devine’s successor. The selection of that firm is likely to occur by early March.
Devine was ready to depart the position earlier back in 2019 during a bumpy performance review process with the school board that prompted rallies at meetings from teachers, staff and other supporters. He ultimately signed a two-year contract extension. That contract ends June 30.
“I am so thankful for the wonderful experiences I have had at 110 and how they align with my passion for taking care of kids,” Devine said in his district-wide announcement. “ISD 110 is truly a compassionate and caring place for students and staff. Over the past eight years we have accomplished a lot and I will forever be thankful to all at 110 that have made great things happen for all.”
Devine also offered assistance in the transition and onboarding process of the next school superintendent.
“I truly want the best for ISD 110 moving forward,” he said.
As a footnote, two other school leaders recently also announced their departures from the district.
Human Resources director Sonya Sailer has accepted the HR director position in the Edina school district. Sailer has been at ISD 110 for over 13 years and was the first HR director in the district.
Meanwhile, Nate Byrne, a Waconia Education Association leader and kindergarten teacher at Laketown Elementary, has taken a position in the business sector.
In other school business Monday, the school board agreed to return to the district’s original COIVD-19 safe learning plan after a week of distance learning at the high school and a couple weeks of district-wide masking to address the spread of the omicron variant.
Case numbers that had surged to 30-80 cases a day and 500 for the month of January dropped to more controllable levels last week – 5 – 17 cases a day, prompting the move back to the earlier “scalpel approach” by classroom.
School board members extensively discussed making additional changes to the safe learning plan, or scrapping the plan entirely as the virus moves to a more “endemic” phase; however, the board agreed to hold off on further discussion of those possible changes until a future work session.
The vote to return to the original plan was 5-1, with Luke DeBoer opposed citing the need for further changes and Alycia Myers abstaining.
As was the case at earlier meetings on the safe learning plan, a number of mask opponents spoke before the meeting, questioning mask effectiveness, consistency of use, and arguing that masks should be a personal choice.
The school board also revisited and approved an updated statutory operating debt (SOD) recovery plan at its meeting Monday.
The school district must file an updated debt recovery plan annually with the Minnesota Department of Education until it removes itself from a substantial operating deficit that was first identified during the 2018-2019 school year.
As reported previously, the condition was driven largely by a shortcoming in state funding due to a change in the state’s special education funding formula. At its peak, the deficit exceeded $6.4 million. Under Minnesota statute, the school board must avoid further deficit spending and maintain an operating plan that reflects progress toward reducing the school district’s deficit.
Through the implementation of some $2 million in budget cuts and an influx of revenue from the voter-approved operating levy in 2020, the operating deficit has been dropping in recent years.
The school board approved the latest SOD plan based on mid-year budget numbers and future budget assumptions. Based on current assumptions, the deficit is projected to fall to $3.9 million in 2022, $2.6 million in 2023, and be down to just over $1 million in 2024 before a fund balance is projected in 2025.
Some of the variables in the plan include student enrollment, contract settlements, future state funding and other revenues, staffing and other expenditures, and other potential factors and contingencies.
