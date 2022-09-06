Legion home 2.jpg

The Waconia American Legion post’s move to The 4 Main Building on Main Street is still underway. (Al Lohman/The Patriot)

Waconia American Legion Post 150 could be in its new home on Main Street in early November, according to latest projections from Legion leaders.

Interior reconstruction in the 4 Main Building from retail space to new bar, kitchen and clubroom is taking off and starting show progress after early delays, reports Joe Gifford, building committee chair. Structural steel and framing are largely in place and drywall work should begin soon.

