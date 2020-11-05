The future of a 7-acre property at Sparrow Road and County Road 10 remains in question following recent action by the Waconia planning commission and city council.
Both the planning commission and the city council denied an amendment to the city’s comprehensive land use plan that would have guided the property at 1300 Sparrow Road mixed use versus the current guidance of commercial.
A commercial development had been proposed for the site as far back as 2006-2007 as part of the Interlakken Cottages development, but those plans never materialized. Recently, Oppidan Investment Company approached the city about making the land use change, along with other site plan, re-zoning and variance requests, to allow for construction of a multi-family, 138-unit apartment building on the property in tandem with a possible commercial development.
The planning commission at their regular meeting Oct. 1 held a public hearing and took public comment on the land use requests, with several residents expressing concerns about an apartment complex at the location, as well as the proposed building height, traffic, lighting and parking concerns. The commission ultimately recommended the city council deny the proposed comprehensive plan amendment on a 5-0 vote, and by motion extended consideration on the other land use applications.
Similar concerns were voiced at the Oct. 19 city council meeting, although the developer indicated that an apartment building would generate less traffic than other commercial uses and that the profile of the proposed apartment building could be lowered. However, residents from neighboring developments indicated they did not expect or want an apartment complex on the adjacent commercially zoned property.
Mayor Kent Bloudek and council member Nicole Waldron expressed support for the land use amendment change citing a need for more apartment-type housing in the city; however, the comprehensive plan change was denied on a 3-2 vote.
Denial of the amendment essentially nixes Oppidan’s other land use plans and applications. The developer has not yet committed to another plan or reframed proposal.
In other business, the council approved a vacation request of an existing drainage and utility easement on property at 9555 County Road 10 East which had been part of an earlier development proposal. That property is now approved as Interlaken 8th Addition and the easement needs to be vacated prior to recording final plat documents. Work is underway on the development on the southeast edge of town which will include 72 housing units on just over 37 acres of property east of town off County Road 10 near the existing Interlaken neighborhood.
Earthwork and tree removal also have begun on the Woodland Creek development south of town, Lane Braaten, community development director, reported at the meeting. That development is a 37-acre parcel of property south of the Sierra neighborhood proposed for 59 single-family homes.
It was also announced last Monday that the city’s 2020 infrastructure project is largely complete. Final cost of the package of sewer, water and street improvements came it about $4.3 million, or about $673,000 below the preliminary estimate, according to the project engineer’s report. The total final assessed amount is about $414,000. An assessment hearing for affected property owners will be held Nov. 16.
In other financial business, the council approved the sale of almost $5.3 million in general obligation water and sewer revenue refunding bonds. The bonds were originally in issued for water and infrastructure projects in 2006 and 2007. The bonds are being re-funded now to generate about $147,000 in interest savings.
The council also approved a variance that will allow for placement of a new sign on the Main Street Exchange building.
OTHER BUSINESS
The following announcements also were shared at the latest city council meeting.
The city is recruiting commissioners for its planning commission (two spots) and its commission on aging. Go to Waconia.org for information and an application. Applications are being taken through Nov. 4.
No surprise given recent weather that the outdoor dining season is coming to an end, so the jersey barriers placed by the city to create outdoor dining locations established in the face of the coronavirus pandemic will be coming down soon. Earlier this month, the Minnesota Department of Health released updated guidance that slightly increases indoor seating for restaurants and bars.
