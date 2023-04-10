While the Waconia Event Center is slated to come down this summer, just 100 or so yards away a new waterfront services building is going up at Lake Waconia Regional Park.
Carver County commissioners heard an update on construction of that facility at a work session on Tuesday, March 28, as they were deciding the fate of the old ballroom/event center on park property (see related story).
The new building has been in the planning stages for three years and will serve as a focal point for the evolving regional park with picnic areas, event and classroom space, restrooms, rentals and concessions, also enhanced access to the beach, trails and other site amenities.
While the angled roofline of the new facility is starting to take shape, construction now isn’t expected to be completed until late this fall. Delays in securing necessary state permits and a snowy, difficult winter for construction both led to the anticipated completion date being pushed back from September-October to November, Parks Director Marty Walsh told the county board.
Despite the delay, parks officials and commissioners also had a conversation last about operations, staffing, rental fees, reservations and naming when the building does become available.
The county expects to hire a full-time employee to manage building operations and utilize three part-timers to assist with events.
After a study of rental fees of comparable facilities in the region, parks officials and the board landed on rate of $600 for Friday, Saturday and Sunday rentals, and $500 for the other days of the week.
Carver County Parks may start taking reservations this summer. More details about dates and reservation procedures will be coming as they are finalized.
Meanwhile, a county-wide contest to name the new building drew 63 responses, which parks officials and the county parks commission members will review this month and recommend some final choices for the county board to consider.
