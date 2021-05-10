Though he’s been out of town quite a bit in the last year, Watertown’s Mario Cortolezzis has been hard at work on a big project. While not related to food, it has been related to family: a documentary. After the experience with helping his son, Dante, the restaurateur was invited to put together a small documentary not only highlighting his family’s journey, but the journey of others.
“We’re talking to families that have had similar experiences to ours,” said Cortolezzis. “It’s just been incredible.”
As a brief recap for those that didn’t read the previous article, Cortolezzis and his family had quite the experience during COVID, particularly their son Dante. Dante is on the spectrum, and while the pandemic was stressful for everyone, being autistic mixed in with high stress can be challenging if not dangerous. Realizing his medication was only causing further detriment after a visit to the ER, Cortolezzis went on a new route: medical cannabis.
It worked. Within days, Dante returned to a calm equilibrium, enjoying life and communicating in a healthy way. As part of this process, Cortolezzis documented the experience on TikTok. Soon, he had thousands of followers, with his videos reaching millions across the world. Other families in the same boat began reaching out, not only thanking the family for their efforts but expressing that this issue was especially important to talk about now.
Because of his, for lack of a better word, fame and unique perspective, documentary makers became interested and struck up a deal with Cortolezzis. Since then, he and his family have been traveling and producing, visiting other families and speaking on the topic of medical cannabis for autistic people as a result.
The aptly named “Dante’s Journey” is the documentary being put together. While Dante is a focal point, the idea of the documentary is like any other: to educate and encourage thought on the topic at hand. As such, the Cortolezzis working with other families, documenting their experiences, good and bad, as part of the production.
“We’ve been to Corpus Christi, Benton, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois... it’s been non-stop travel,” said Cortolezzis. “My director called me the next Lance Armstrong.”
There’s more going into the documentary than firsthand accounts, though. As part of the production, Viero Dispensary will be discussing the process of getting approval and what it means to take medical cannabis. And while inspirational, not all the stories are like Cortolezzis’. Unlike most medications, insurance doesn’t cover cannabis. As such, some families can no longer afford the treatment, and their stories are being documented as well in the film.
“The documentary is about creating a network, and helping people who have nowhere else to go,” said Cortolezzis. “We’re hoping it will guide people on where to go.”
The documentary is still months out, at least eight according to Cortolezzis. There’s still filming and editing to be done, which takes time. He and his family are also traveling around the country for interviews, talks, and more. They also plan to work with a few celebrities who have made an appearance in their TikTok feed, such as Tommy Cheong, but that is very much still in the works.
As for Cortolezzis, his family’s journey continues. He’s still documenting Dante’s personal growth and returning to a sort of normal. Maybe, in some ways, even more than that.
“Since he was first diagnosed, I can see Dante’s future and what he’s going to be like,” said Cortolezzis. “That’s the most incredible feeling.”
The documentary does have a GoFundMe associated with, as well as a teaser. Visit itsdantesjourney.com for more information or to watch the teaser to get a feel for the film.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.