On February 8, Mayer Lutheran High School finished its annual Crusaders for the Cure drive, a yearly fundraiser that goes to the organization Pay It Forward. After gathering donations, gifts, and a double header, the basketball teams raised just over $9000 for Pay It Forward.
Mayer Lutheran has been putting on this fundraiser for 10 years, starting with just the girls’ basketball team putting it on. Three years ago, it was decided that both the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams would put this fundraiser together. Because the event was originally put on by the girls, it was decided that the charity would affect women.
“Our goal was to raise awareness for cancer,” said Kris Gustin, activities director for Mayer Lutheran High School. “As a girls’ basketball team, the obvious connection was breast cancer since it’s a cancer that impacts women.”
Bringing in the boys had two advantages. The first was there were more students to help advertise the event, allowing more money to come in. The second was the fact that double header games are more popular in the community, again bringing in more people for the final night and more donations.
Since this is a small school with a close community, the goal was to keep the donations local as well.
“We looked into organizations, and decided we didn’t want a big one like Susan G. Komen,” said Gustin. “And then we found the Pay It Forward Fund.”
Pay It Forward was founded in 2005 by a cancer survivor who was able to afford her own healthcare. As she was going through this, she met many other women who experienced financial difficulties as part of the treatment. The organization pays for simple expenses, such as groceries, home fixes, and even fixing cars so patients could get to treatment. All donations are for the donation, as employees are volunteers and don’t work for profit. And all of the funds go through local hospitals.
While the boys’ team is now part of the fundraiser, all the money still goes to Pay It Forward.
“It’s still primarily a girls’ basketball event, even with the double header,” said Gustin.
The students do quite a bit as part of the fundraiser. One aspect of the fundraiser is to “help them get out of the comfort zones a bit” according to Gustin. The students will go out and ask for donations, monetary or prizes for the game, and they can’t be a family member.
“Asking people for money is something people do in the church all the time,” said Gustin. “Nobody really likes it or feels comfortable with it, but it’s something these ladies will eventually have to do, more than likely.”
Crusaders for the Cure starts about six weeks before the double header, so the teams get a decent amount of time to go out into the community. Donations get pooled, and prizes get prepared for the final event. At the final event, the prizes gathered are given away by drawing. However, to get into the drawing, one must prove their basketball prowess.
In between the two games and during the half times, guests can pay to take a shot in order to enter their name into the drawing. Each shot a specific price. Half courts are $2, three-pointers are $5, free throws are $10, and lay ups are $30. Lay-up shots are unique as the guest shoots until they get the point, so they are automatically entered. All the other shots need to re-purchase a chance if they miss.
With prizes like televisions, second-row Timberwolves tickets, and more on the line, shots start to add up.
“You’d be amazed how many half-court shots can happen during half time,” said Gustin.
There isn’t ever a goal in mind for donations, but the mentality is to beat the previous year. According to Gustin, in 10 years, Crusaders for the Cure has raised over $58,000 for Pay It Forward. This year, the teams raised $9,097.78, which is the most they have ever raised. Donations were given by the community beforehand, and $1182 was made off half-court shots alone(that’s 591 half court-shots in a single day!), and Booster Club donations from the concessions.
“It’s always a great event,” said Gustin. “It’s a day of fun, of fellowship, it’s really an electric atmosphere. It’s loud, people are all over the place taking shots, and the kids are having fun.”
For now, Crusaders for the Cure is over. It will be back next year just after winter break, so the teams get to be proud of their efforts for the time being. Those who love to donate, monetary or otherwise, also get the chance to be proud. Every little bit helps the Pay It Forward fund. Speaking of Pay It Forward, any donations or applications are handled through their website payitforwardfund.net.
