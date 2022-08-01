On July 19, the Norwood Young America Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Taste of NYA celebration at Willkommen Memorial Park. Within half an hour of the doors opening, hundreds of people were in attendance, taking in the sights, munching on snacks, and sipping on cold beverages. Mother Nature doesn’t always cooperate for these kinds of things, but she did on the 19th. The evening was beautiful, and here’s how it went down.
At the first stop upon entering, you could pet the festively costumed llamas from Serenity Pastures. These ol’ pack-animals came ready to party, with top-hats, colorful beads, and really people-friendly attitudes.
For the next stop, you could gather under the pavilion for a little bingo. Or, if you wanted, you could just sit there in the shade. Either way, it was a very laidback place to be.
Now, after the bingo pavilion, you could branch out a bit. Lots of different options awaited. You could get some food, play some bean bags, or maybe discuss some new insurance options with the crew from Alloy Insurance. You could get your face painted. You could also get a temporary tattoo from the Lil Miss Stiftungsfest candidates: Lydia Storms, Laycey Rademacher, Kiley Rupert, and Ariya Luebke.
Once you’re in that far, you could check in with On Point or Floral Defined on your way over to the antique tractor show, which had quite a variety of participants, all of them total beauties. You had a classic 1949 Ford 8N, a 1968 Oliver 2150, and a 1972 Allis Chalmers 210. Plus, you had a couple of antique lawnmowers that sneaked into the show.
The biggest “WOW” factor came from the Norwood Young America Fire Department. They had a few fire trucks on hand. Plus, they had a display trailer set up where they were doing grease fire simulations. The idea of the display was to show people the danger of spraying water on a grease fire. They prefaced the display by explaining that grease fires happen frequently, usually while people are cooking, and it doesn’t really matter if they are cooking indoors or outdoors. Any time grease gets overheated, it can start on fire, and the dumbest thing a person can do is throw water on it. Grease fires must be put out with a fire extinguisher. Otherwise, the fire grows. The fire spreads. The fire splatters. The fire burns out of control until the fire department comes. By then, usually, substantial damage has occurred, and the whole thing could have been avoided by applying a little fire-safety know-how. To illustrate, a fire fighter over-heated a pot grease and then sprayed water on it. The display trailer erupted into a big “whoosh”!
The firefighters then put out the flames. Again, the point of this was to show you what not to do!
The Norwood Young America Fire Department announced they need more people to join. They then turned their tanker-truck into a splash pad for the kids to run around in.
If all of that wasn’t enough excitement for you, you could venture inside for free Subway samples, free wine samples from Good Time Liquors, and you could meet the News & Times’s very own Al Lohman.
Now that, my friends, is a taste of Norwood Young America.
