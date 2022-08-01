On July 19, the Norwood Young America Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Taste of NYA celebration at Willkommen Memorial Park. Within half an hour of the doors opening, hundreds of people were in attendance, taking in the sights, munching on snacks, and sipping on cold beverages. Mother Nature doesn’t always cooperate for these kinds of things, but she did on the 19th. The evening was beautiful, and here’s how it went down.

At the first stop upon entering, you could pet the festively costumed llamas from Serenity Pastures. These ol’ pack-animals came ready to party, with top-hats, colorful beads, and really people-friendly attitudes.

