Stream bank near Luce Line Trail bridge.jpg

Carver County will begin work on restoring two streambanks along the Crow River this summer. Pictured is a stream bank near Luce Line Trail bridge. (Submitted photos)

The Crow River in Watertown is getting some care this year in the form of streambank restorations. The Carver County Water Management Organization received a grant from the Board of Water & Soil Resources, and in partnership with the City of Watertown is restoring two streambanks this summer.

CAUSES OF EROSION

