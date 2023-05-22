The Crow River in Watertown is getting some care this year in the form of streambank restorations. The Carver County Water Management Organization received a grant from the Board of Water & Soil Resources, and in partnership with the City of Watertown is restoring two streambanks this summer.
CAUSES OF EROSION
Poor and unstable streambanks lead to erosion of soil into the river. This is risky for nearby infrastructure such as roads, bridges or buildings that may become unstable with the loss of ground. It also leads to sediment pollution and poor water quality in the river. Sediment pollution causes turbid, muddy waters and affects fish and wildlife’s ability to feed, navigate and reproduce.
Poor and unstable streambanks can be a result of numerous factors. Trees and plants near the streambank have root systems that hold the streambank and soil in place. Removal of trees and plants results a loss of protection, and soil washing away.
Another factor is increased stormwater runoff and volume flowing in the river. Changing land use and climate are driving the increase. When more water flows in the river, the channel widens and deepens to handle the extra water. During this process, streambanks are eroded away, especially in areas that have lost native plant populations.
PROJECT LOCATIONS
In 2021, Carver County Water Management Organization staff studied the Crow River’s streambanks to assess their stability and health, and identify areas in need of restoration. One streambank site was stabilized last fall and two sites will be stabilized this summer. The site restored last fall was a 248 ft. section just south of the Luce Line State Trail Bridge. It was a highly unstable streambank with severe erosion and a risk to infrastructure and mature trees. The restoration used cedar revetments, live tree stakings and anchoring of downed trees next to the streambank. The now restored shoreline prevents 350 tons of sediment a year from washing into the river.
This coming spring, two more streambank sites are set to be restored. The first project is located along the city boardwalk adjacent to the City Center Park. This site was identified as being highly unstable with risk to infrastructure in downtown. This site will stabilize 216 feet of shoreline by adding vegetation, regrading, and chunks of rock known as riprap. This rip rap will be further stabilized by use of plants intermixed with the rocks. Their roots will keep the rocks from moving or washing away during times of flooding.
The second project is a stretch of streambank east of Lewis Avenue and Fremont Street. This restoration is part of a larger project that will restore the adjacent property to a native prairie and floodplain. This project restores and stabilizes a huge segment of the river, about 1,550 linear feet, with native vegetation and cedar revetments. Work is expected to start this summer with upland vegetation management and tree plantings, following by streambank stabilization in the fall, and another portion of upland vegetation management next spring.
THE PROCESS
Different techniques are used to stabilize and restore streambanks. Here’s a few that will be used the projects.
Cedar revetments is a method that uses cut down cedar trees and anchors them to exposed banks. They slow the water allowing sediment and seeds to collect there. As the cedar trees decay, the new soil bed and collected seeds sprout new plants and root systems that will continue to stabilize the bank.
Plug plantings can be young trees or shrubs with healthy root systems, live cuttings from a water loving tree like willow or dogwood, or native seed mixes. Most streambank restoration projects use more than one type when looking to establish plants.
Some projects require excavation and grading if the slopes are really steep or if the banks are deeply undercut. Grading can help shape the banks into a slope that better supports vegetation and reduces erosion.
These projects are first of many streambank restorations that will take place along the Crow River. As each site gets restored, we add further protections to the river, its water quality, and the aquatic life there.
