Carver County commissioners wrapped up 2022 with a meeting last Tuesday, Dec. 20, where they looked at the year in review and set 2023 salaries for elected officials

The county board approved a recommended 4 percent increase and 2 percent lump sum payment for County Attorney Mark Metz, bringing his annual compensation to $200,711, also, a 6 percent increase for Sheriff Jason Kamerud bringing his annual salary to $179,200. The salary award recommendations are based on market data, experience and performance.

Load comments