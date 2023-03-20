More than a dozen local veterans recently gathered with county officials and other veteran supporters to commemorate the Carver County Veteran Services Transportation Program’s new vehicle - a 2023 Starcraft Ford E450 Minibus.
The vehicle replaces a 2015 Ford F450 Minibus, which had been driven the past eight years delivering veterans to and from their VA Healthcare appointments in both Minneapolis and Shakopee. The office supports a monthly average of 47 riders to care appointments, which equates to about 27,000 miles annually.
“The transportation program has a lot more to it than simply driving veterans,” said Veterans Transportation Driver and Air Force veteran Doug Krohn. “We pride ourselves in offering a positive experience for our riders. This new vehicle will help us continue our mission of advocating and empowering Carver County veterans.”
The new bus comes with several enhancements which weren’t previously present with the 2015 model, including:
• Improved seating – the vehicle’s layout offers increased leg room with 12 seats. There is also room for up to three wheelchairs/powerchairs with the option of folding up seats to make room. The wheelchairs are brought safely onto and off the vehicle with a Braun accessibility lift (rated at 1,000 lbs. lift capacity).
• Improved safety features – the new bus offers more visibility (fewer blind spots, rear-view camera, and an airflow system to help with window defrost) for drivers, a larger fuel tank, and an emergency exit door in rear of vehicle.
• Smoother ride – one area of focus when selecting a bus was to ensure the suspension was an improvement from the previous model. The new vehicle’s chassis has been built with a more comfortable experience in mind for riders.
“We appreciate the county’s willingness to work with our organization in providing top quality equipment for veterans,” said Vietnam veteran Ron Kroells, Commander of the Carver County Veterans’ Council. Kroells also recognized the VFW and American Legion posts and auxiliaries for their work in raising the money for the transportation fund.
The cost of the vehicle came to $107,868.00 and was purchased through United Bus Sales of Big Lake. Of this total amount, $62,868 was raised and donated by the Carver County Veterans Council – a group of local veteran post leaders who meet monthly. The sales associate of United Bus Sales helping with the transaction was Chuck Schwalbe, who grew up in Chaska. Schwalbe found out about the county’s need for a new bus because his father, Chaska resident and American Legion Post 57 member Doug Schwalbe, informed him of the need.
Carver County Veteran Services operates their transportation to offer free rides to Carver County veterans enrolled in VA Healthcare. The service is a curb to curb pick up and accommodates appointments at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center on Monday – Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Rides to the Shakopee VA Clinic are also available on Wednesdays during the same times.
For more information on the Veterans Transportation Program, please contact Carver County Veteran Services at 952-442-2323 or by emailing vso@co.carver.mn.us.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.