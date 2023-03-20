Vet Services minibus.jpg

Local veterans and county leaders attended the recent unveiling of the county’s new veterans’ services bus. (Submitted photo)

More than a dozen local veterans recently gathered with county officials and other veteran supporters to commemorate the Carver County Veteran Services Transportation Program’s new vehicle - a 2023 Starcraft Ford E450 Minibus.

The vehicle replaces a 2015 Ford F450 Minibus, which had been driven the past eight years delivering veterans to and from their VA Healthcare appointments in both Minneapolis and Shakopee. The office supports a monthly average of 47 riders to care appointments, which equates to about 27,000 miles annually.

