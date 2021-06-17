The Carver County Board of Commissioners has been hard at work lately. With things opening up, there’s a lot to get done. Among one of their big projects is housing options and CDA projects. These efforts were recently discussed at the meeting on June 1, providing updates on some of the happenings and how COVID-19 changed needs in the county for housing.
Rod Franks, Health and Human Resources Director, and Allison Strench, CDA representative Director, presented on the item. The need for more housing has become a popular topic due to COVID, as many people experienced financial hardship due to job loss.
According to Streinch, there are over 40 units between Watertown and Mayer that would serve as low-income housing for those that are struggling. On average, tenants of these areas in Carver County make $17,000 per year, qualifying them for assistance through the state and county. They do often receive rental assistance. Most of these households include residents over 62 years old.
Obviously, COVID threw a wrench in things and the county sought approval to add more housing options. They procured 60 additional units in Waconia for housing purposes. Through the Minnesota Housing Grants, the county was able to obtain even more properties throughout Carver County, allowing families and individuals receiving under $17K in Carver County the help they need. One of the unique aspects of Carver County was their funding through a partnership with Launch Ministry, which would provide housing to young families.
There are plenty of projects in the future coming as well, according to Steinch, which will take place over the next few years. Those units include Trails’ Edge, Carver Place, and Carver Oaks Senior Residence.
It’s important to note that the Area Median Income for Carver County may seem low. That has more to do with Carver County is part of the metro county system, and shares averages with all cities in the Metro, not just in Carver County.
As for Health and Human Services, Jennifer Romero, HHS Representative, presented on the progress.
“Overall, we help provide housing to Carver County residents experiencing homelessness, or those in need of assistance,” said Romero.
There are several different ways that HHS does this, including a stabilization program and a housing management that allows for those struggling to receive assistance. Among these programs is the option to receive a hotel room to stabilize the individual in order to meet their needs, according to Romero.
The Housing Support Program Agreement, a contract that pays for sober housing units, is also through the county and state. These are for those in need of more than just housing to help them reach their goals, specifically sobriety. HHS also helps out landlords and even offers incentives for landlords taking chances.
Of course the big question is number related: how many are homeless in Carver County? In April, it counted to 32 single adults and 12 families, though this did not include couch hoppers. There are programs that count these, roughly estimating 80 between Carver County and Scott County.
One of the ways Carver and Scott County are serving homeless families is Prairie Point, which serves both. This program serves families in homelessness, as well as providing them resources to get out. The program will also look at those in Carver County’s HHS, hoping to help those that would struggle even more moving forward than the average population, such as those with disabilities.
There are of course other similar developments , such as the “If Dreams Come True” Program in Chaska, which reserves several units in Chaska. The program continues to seek funding.
With that in mind, the commissioners agreed with the relationships outside of Carver County, such as with Scott, and provided a timeline that would bring back discussion for June.
