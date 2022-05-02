Carver County ranks first among all Minnesota counties, according to the 2022 County Health Rankings released by the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute and supported by the Robert Woods Johnson Foundation.
This marks the 10th consecutive year Carver County placed first among counties statewide. The county ranked first in both health outcomes and health factors. You can view the entire rankings at www.countyhealthrankings.org.
Following Carver County in the top five were Scott County (second); Wright County (third); Washington County (fourth); and Olmsted County (fifth). The other metro counties included Dakota County (sixth); Anoka County (15th); Hennepin County (26th); and Ramsey County (54th).
“We’re proud and grateful to continue leading the state as the healthiest county,” Carver County Commissioner Gayle Degler, who represents District One and current board chair, said. “The work done by our Public Health staff, community partners and each and every resident helps make our County a wonderful place to strive towards a healthy life.”
The rankings help counties understand what influences how long and how well its residents live. They provide measures of the current overall health of each county in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The data include a variety of measures, such as high school graduation rates, access to nutritious foods, and the percent of children living in poverty, all of which impact the future health of communities.
As in past years, Carver County scored well on health behavior measures, such as access to exercise opportunities and low teen birth rates. The County consistently scores well on social and economic measures, including high school graduation and college attendance rates, unemployment rates, and levels of violent crime.
“The 2022 County Health Rankings reflect the diligent efforts of our Public Health team and partner organizations in advancing health in our community,” said Dr. Richard Scott, Deputy Division Director for Health Services. “While we celebrate the collective progress we made, we recognize that many of our residents are still in need of support and opportunities to maximize their health and wellbeing. We are committed to working directly with our residents and community partners in creating a safe and welcoming place where everyone belongs, and all people are supported in building a healthy and vibrant community.”
The rankings make it easy to identify factors that, if addressed, can improve the health of the County. A relatively new measure, social associations, is one such opportunity for improvement, Scott noted. Social associations are essentially a measure of family and social support. People with greater social support, less isolations, and greater interpersonal trust live healthier lives than those who are socially isolated. The rankings used data from 2019 for this year’s social associations measure, which means it does not yet reflect the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The County Health Rankings & Roadmaps is a program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. The program provides data, evidence, guidance, and examples to build awareness of the multiple factors that influence health and support leaders in growing community power to improve health equity. The rankings are unique in their ability to measure the health of nearly every county in all 50 states, and are complemented by guidance, tools, and resources designed to accelerate community learning and action. County Health Rankings work is rooted in a sincere belief in health equity, the idea that everyone deserves a fair and just opportunity to be as healthy as possible.
