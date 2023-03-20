Zabel.jpg

The Carver Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) has announced that Mark Zabel, an elected Supervisor on the SWCD Board, has recently been named as the Minnesota Association of Soil & Water Conservation District’s (MASWCD) Supervisor of the Year.

MASWCD awards this title annually to an SWCD Supervisor who has demonstrated leadership and achieved significant results in the conservation of Minnesota’s soil and water resources.

