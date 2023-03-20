Mark Zabel, an elected Supervisor on the county SWCD Board, has recently been named as the Minnesota Association of Soil & Water Conservation District’s (MASWCD) Supervisor of the Year. (Submitted photo)
The Carver Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) has announced that Mark Zabel, an elected Supervisor on the SWCD Board, has recently been named as the Minnesota Association of Soil & Water Conservation District’s (MASWCD) Supervisor of the Year.
MASWCD awards this title annually to an SWCD Supervisor who has demonstrated leadership and achieved significant results in the conservation of Minnesota’s soil and water resources.
Zabel began serving on the Carver SWCD Board in January 2003. Since that time, he has held many leadership positions not only on the Carver SWCD Board, but also at the area and state levels. He has served as the Metro Area SWCD’s Director, as well as the President of the MASWCD from 2013-2014.
Zabel is a conservation resource professional and uses his knowledge to bridge the technical aspects of soil and water work with the important role of enhancing public policy efforts. Zabel was also appointed by Governor Tim Walz in 2021 to serve as an SWCD representative on the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources.
Zabel says he is committed to public service at all levels of conservation work and continues to build upon a strong foundation of knowledge and expertise to advance opportunities for conservation delivery, not only for the local Carver County SWCD, but for all the SWCD’s across the state of Minnesota.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.