Carver County’s Parks and Recreation Department announced plans to seek community input, starting in January 2021, for the development of Lake Waconia Regional Park’s planned waterfront service center, as well as other supportive park amenities in the recently redesigned park.
The county received $2.5 million in state bonding, which it plans to match with an equal amount. The county is in process of contracting with HGA Architecture, tasked with the assembly of building concepts, and a public process that allows for citizen engagement.
“This process represents an exciting next step for Lake Waconia Regional Park,” Carver County Commissioner Tim Lynch said. He represents District 4, which includes the park’s location. “We need to hear from the community on what they see as our priorities for this new facility.”
The plan entails many ways for park users and residents to offer feedback. With the current COVID-19 pandemic, traditional meetings and gatherings are not allowed. As result, the county and architect will offer virtual opportunities. County staff and project consultants have planned a virtual public meeting on Jan. 12 from 6:30- 8 p.m. via Zoom. Prior, a group of key stakeholders to include local chambers of commerce, school districts, local community event leaders, the Citizen Rights Commission, and city officials, plan to meet virtually. Additionally, park users who can’t join the Jan. 12 meeting can share their comments and ask questions through the online survey/questionnaire available in late December through mid-late January. Lastly, a visual presentation with recorded narrative by the design architects will allow viewers to better understand the project details. All this information can be found at www.carvercountyparks.com.
County staff plans to rely on social media to further distribute project information. Park patrons can visit the official Parks and Recreation Department’s Instagram and Facebook accounts for full details and information, as well as the project webpage on the Parks and Recreation Department’s website.
“This is truly an exciting time for all Carver County residents,” Martin Walsh, director of Parks and Recreation, said. “We know that construction schedules and timelines can change, but right now the project schedule shows this new facility opening June 2022.”
Residents with questions about the project or ways to offer feedback can call the Parks Department at 952-466-5250, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., or email parks@co.carver.mn.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.