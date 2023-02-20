Carver County is underway with the construction of a new park facility at Lake Waconia Regional Park (8170 Paradise Lane, Waconia) and is intending to open the doors to the public sometime in 2023.

The facility will provide park and recreation services, an indoor reservation-based gathering space, modern restrooms/changing areas for park and beachgoers, recreation equipment rentals and a much stronger connection to the lake and users coming to and from Coney Island.

Load comments