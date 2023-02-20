Carver County is underway with the construction of a new park facility at Lake Waconia Regional Park (8170 Paradise Lane, Waconia) and is intending to open the doors to the public sometime in 2023.
The facility will provide park and recreation services, an indoor reservation-based gathering space, modern restrooms/changing areas for park and beachgoers, recreation equipment rentals and a much stronger connection to the lake and users coming to and from Coney Island.
When the project was in the planning stage, a state bonding request was submitted and a generic name of “Waterfront Service Center” was selected. While that name describes the facility in a general way, the county is looking for a building name with greater intent and significance.
An opportunity has been developed to solicit responses from the public as well as list of key stakeholders such as the Waconia Heritage Association and Carver County Historical Society. Those interested in participating can submit a name online at: https://bit.ly/ccpbuildingname.
Please limit to one response per individual and complete all fields on the e-form. The form will be available through March 13.
After the submittal period, all complete responses will be reviewed by Parks & Recreation Department staff. Park Commissioner members will review submissions at their April meeting and recommend up to four top options to the Carver County board of commissioners. The County Board will make the ultimate naming decision anticipated on a May meeting agenda.
For more information please contact the Carver County Parks and Recreation office via email or phone (952) 466-5250, visit the website, or via Facebook or Instagram.
