Carver County recently partnered with Ridgeview Medical Clinic to purchase a semi-trailer outfitted as a mobile clinic and emergency response vehicle using CARES Act funding, according to a news release.
The county designated $500,000 from its Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds for the joint acquisition. It supports both Carver County residents through Public Health activities and Ridgeview Medical Clinic patients within its service area, both inside and outside Carver County.
“We’re pleased to partner with Ridgeview Medical Clinic to leverage these CARES Act dollars in support of this mobile clinic that can serve all County residents, regardless of location,” said Rod Franks, director of Health and Human Services. “We know Ridgeview and the county plan to use this to support our mass COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the coming weeks and months, and having the ability to take that service, along with other future services, directly to our communities helps us in our goal to promote health equity across the county.”
“It is the intent of Public Health to bring low cost quality mobile health care and immunization services to where people live,” said Richard Scott, the county’s public health director. “This vehicle greatly expands access and utilization of critical medical and health care services to residents who may have challenges getting these services through current health care clinic locations.”
The mobile medical clinic enables Carver County Public Health to vaccinate more residents with the new COVID-19 vaccine; thereby, greatly reducing the risk of community spread and providing greater protection for residents at high risk from the disease. Long-term use of the trailer expands options for health screening, basic lab work for AIC, STD and other concerns, health education, nutrition and lifestyle counseling services.
Scott added he hopes the County and partners can offer dental and basic physician and/or advanced practice nursing services in the future with the use of this vehicle. Ridgeview plans to use the trailer for emergency response, mobile clinic, and vaccination and testing services as needed. The trailer contains six exam spaces, a lab, conference room and a restroom.
“This trailer represents an excellent partnership between the county and Ridgeview,” said Jim Ische, county commissioner and board chair. “To have something mobile to serve residents throughout the county, both in terms of our COVID-19 response and beyond, shows an excellent use of our designated CARES Act funding to support all of our communities.”
The trailer is operational, with Ridgeview currently utilizing it to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to its employees in the first priority group. The county plans to use the trailer in support of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the coming months.
