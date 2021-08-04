Carver County recently celebrated the reopening of the Minnesota River Bluffs Regional Trail between Dell Road in the City of Eden Prairie and Bluff Creek Drive in the City of Chanhassen.
Heavy rains damaged a portion of the trail corridor in spring 2014, creating significant erosion and ultimately washing out an area of the trail with steep slopes. These substantial impacts made the trail unsafe for users and the segment closed to the public. The closed status remained for nearly seven years due to challenges in securing funding to repair the damages.
In 2019, the county led a new approach, collaborating with the Hennepin County Regional Rail Authority. The rail authority expressed interest in selling trail property that was outside of the Hennepin County jurisdiction. Through a grant opportunity via the Metropolitan Council, funded by the Environmental Trust Fund and Metropolitan Council bonds, the collaboration secured $1.7 million to purchase the property and complete the work. Six agency partners were involved in the project at various levels; the Hennepin County Regional Rail Authority, Three Rivers Park District, City of Chanhassen, City of Chaska, the Metropolitan Council and Carver County.
The project focused on the failed slope area. The longer-term public benefit, however, is Carver County’s purchase of approximately three miles of trail length and 90 acres of property. This secures the trail and property for recreational public use into perpetuity. Carver County now assumes maintenance and operational responsibilities of the trail corridor.
This highly popular trail facility offers impressive views of the Minnesota River valley and surrounding scenic landscape views. The reopening of this segment has not only been highly anticipated for several years, but already generated strong public response and appreciation for the completed work.
For more information on the regional trail or Carver County Parks and Recreation services, visit its website, connect via email, phone (952) 466-5250, or via Facebook or Instagram.
