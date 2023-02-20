One phase done, one to go. That’s the state of improvements to Highway 212.
Carver County commissioners heard a status report on the roadway at their meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from Darin Mielke, assistant public works director.
The four-lane upgrade from Carver to Cologne, called the Dahlgren phase, was largely completed last year, Mielke said. Cost for phase one amounted to about $31 million, paid for from county, state and federal sources.
Next summer construction is expected to begin on the section from Cologne to Norwood Young America, also called the Benton phase. Carver County, in partnership with Benton Township, the cities of Norwood Young America and Cologne, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation have been working together to identify and implement the transportation system improvements.
The project includes approximately five miles of safety and capacity improvements between Highway 36 on the west side of Cologne to Highway 34 on the east side of Norwood Young America upgrading that section from a two-lane undivided roadway to a four-lane divided highway. On the both ends, the highway will connect to the existing four-lane divided highway segments, completing the last remaining gap in the highway corridor from Glencoe to the Twin Cities.
Other components of the project include access improvements and reduced conflict intersections at several junctions along the roadway. Also, a proposed interchange with overpass at Highway 51 at Bongards to handle the large of amount of truck traffic to and from the creamery there, as well as roadway improvements to the county public works headquarters facility along Hwy. 212.
Cost for the Hwy. 212 Benton phase is currently projected at $76.6 million, according to Mielke, much higher than the first phase due to inflationary and supply chain pressures, he said. Fortunately, most of the project has committed funding, again from local (county highway tax money), state and federal sources. The county has applied for another $4 million in federal community project funding.
The interchange adds about $6 million to $7 million to the overall project cost, according to Mielke. Project planners reviewed five different options for the interchange with property owners in the area, he said.
Land acquisition and final plans for the Hwy. 212 project are expected to be laid this year. Construction is slated to begin in summer 2024 and be completed by 2026.
Other projects
Meanwhile, Transportation Day at the Capitol is coming up on March 1 in St. Paul, and the Southwest Corridor Transportation Coalition will again be advocating for local road improvements.
This will be a big year for transportation funding at the state level with a historic budget surplus and a major capital bonding bill expected, SWCTC leaders note.
Bills for specific local projects sponsored by Waconia legislators Sen. Julia Coleman and Rep. Jim Nash have already been introduced at the Minnesota Legislature. In addition, the coalition has an ongoing goal of securing funding through the Minnesota Department of Transportation Corridors of Commerce program.
One bill before the legislature appropriates $14 million in trunk highway bonds for Highway 5 from Olive to Main Street (see related Waconia city council article).
Others are focused east around the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. Another bill would appropriate $25 million in trunk highway bonds for Hwy. 5 from Minnewashta Parkway to Highway 41 in the city of Chanhassen. A third would direct $10 in general obligation bonds for improvements to County Highway 18, known as West 82nd Street, from Bavaria Road to Highway 41 south of the Arboretum.
More information about the forementioned projects is available on the Carver County Public Works and SWCTC websites.
