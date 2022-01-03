Minnesota closed out 2021 by crossing the 1 million threshold in confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, and Carver County crossed a similar threshold by closing out the year with more than 15,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to figures from the state department of health on Dec. 29, 2021.
In the final week of December, the state passed the 1 million case mark with 1,000,361 cumulative cases reported on Dec. 21. On Dec. 29, Carver County’s caseload stood at 15,159 cumulative cases – up from 14,848 cases on Dec. 23. Data Carver County’s COVID-19 caseload and vaccine rates weekly on Thursday mornings based on the latest figures from the state health department.
According to the state, 90 Carver County residents’ deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 virus since the start of the pandemic. Statewide, more than 10,000 deaths have been attributed to the virus since the start of the pandemic, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
